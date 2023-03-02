Confidence meets comfort in an exciting new footwear and apparel collaboration between Skechers and fashion industry icon, Diane von Furstenberg. Launching globally, Skechers x DVF is a celebration of effortless style and fashion-forward design that blends the designer’s signature prints and bold colors with the unparalleled comfort of Skechers.

“As a woman on the go and a passionate hiker, I’m excited to launch our collaboration with Skechers, a leader in comfort innovation,” said Diane von Furstenberg. “This empowering offering is designed for those who push boundaries, challenge the norms and inspire others.”

“Featuring the instantly recognizable Diane von Furstenberg aesthetic on our best-selling styles will generate excitement for fashion-minded consumers around the globe,” said Kathy Kartalis, Senior Vice President of Global Product for Skechers. “This is our first coordinating apparel and footwear collaboration, and our partnership with DVF offers an expressive ‘wow factor’ that illustrates to women how Skechers has the range to offer a complete and comfortable look that she’ll love to wear throughout her busy day.”

"DVF, like Skechers, gives customers confidence and comfort,” said Talita von Furstenberg, Co-Chairman of Diane von Furstenberg. “With the fashionable yet easy and affordable sneaker and activewear apparel collection, this collaboration will allow the woman InCharge of her life to be InCharge of her health. I couldn’t be more excited for Skechers x DVF!"

The Skechers collaboration with Diane von Furstenberg launches with the Endless Kisses capsule featuring the timeless DVF “Lips” print. The footwear range includes Skechers Uno and Skechers D’Lites fashion sneakers, Skechers Max Cushioning Elite running footwear, as well as a Hyper Slide recovery sandal. The collection includes a tee, leggings, shorts and racerback longline bra. These styles easily transition from working out to hanging out thanks to comfort innovations and breathable materials that are uniquely Skechers.

The Endless Kisses footwear and apparel capsule from the Skechers x DVF collection for women is available now at select Skechers retail stores and Skechers.co.uk. Additional designs featuring other popular DVF prints will arrive later this Spring.

About Skechers U.S.A., Inc.

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. ( NYSE:SKX, Financial), The Comfort Technology Company™ based in Southern California, designs, develops and markets a diverse range of lifestyle and performance footwear, apparel and accessories for men, women and children. The Company’s collections are available in over 180 countries and territories through department and specialty stores, and direct to consumers through digital stores and 4,537 Company- and third-party-owned physical retail stores. The Company manages its international business through a network of wholly-owned subsidiaries, joint venture partners, and distributors. For more information, please visit about.skechers.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok.

About DVF

Diane von Furstenberg founded her eponymous line in 1972, with the ethos of putting women before fashion. DVF has since become a global luxury fashion brand and industry leader. Known for its iconic wrap dress, prints, and colors, DVF's effortless femininity has established the brand as the uniform for women InCharge.

