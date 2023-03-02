VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Refined Metals Corp. (CSE: RMC) ( RFMCF) (FRA: CWA0) (the “Company” or “Refined”) is pleased to announce the Company has executed a Master Services Agreement (the “Agreement”) with RESPEC Consulting Inc. (“RESPEC”), a leader in geoscience, engineering, data, and integrated technology solutions for industry.



RESPEC will work with Refined as a strategic operational partner that will support the Company in geological and engineering design of all exploration and drilling programs for the Horizon South Lithium Property. As the project advances, RESPEC will work with Refined to develop a technical report as they are highly experienced in the region. RESPEC will leverage in-depth knowledge of the region as they have worked with peers in the area developing large scale drilling operations for the likes of Pan American Energy Corp as well as third party resource calculations for American Battery Technology Corp.

Figure 1 - Horizon South Lithium Property Location

Aman Parmar, Chief Executive Officer, comments, “RESPEC is one of the most well-versed company’s having exposure to multiple industry peers and is actively supporting drilling immediately north of the Horizon South Property. As Refined works towards an extensive exploration and drilling program, with the goal of a resource discovery, we believe having RESPEC as a partner at each stage will be invaluable. We look forward to advancing the project with RESPEC’s well versed team of geologists, geophysicists and engineers.”

Tabetha Stirrett, Vice President, comments, “RESPEC is pleased to be partnering with Refined Metals Corp. in our continued effort to define the Lithium potential around Tonopah, Nevada. Our experience with the surrounding properties and contractors in the area will ensure an efficiently run exploration program and subsequent technical report. We look forward to working with Mr. Parmar and his team at Refined to advance the Horizon South Property.”

About RESPEC Consulting Inc.

RESPEC was founded in Rapid City, South Dakota in 1969 and operates in 14 states and two Canadian provinces. RESPEC’s projects and products have been completed for clients in seven continents and 50 countries. Underground. Aboveground. Natural. Technical. Digital. Inside. Outside. On-Site. No matter the market, RESPEC integrates solutions tailored to clients’ and communities’ needs. RESPEC unites engineering and applied sciences with technology, professional, and creative services so that everyone gets cutting-edge outcomes. RESPEC finds answers that work for the needs at hand. RESPEC’s diversified team can handle projects ranging from early-stage exploration to multi-disciplinary feasibility studies.

About Refined Metals Corp.

Refined Metals Corp. is a junior mining company dedicated to identifying, evaluating and acquiring interests in mineral properties in North America. The Company’s business is currently focused on the exploration and development of the Rose Property, a prospective, exploration stage silver-gold-copper-zinc property located near Kamloops, British Columbia. The Company also holds an option to acquire a prospective, exploration stage lithium property located in the Lac Simard region of Quebec pursuant to the Option Agreement. The Company continues to review other mineral properties in North America for possible acquisition in the future.

