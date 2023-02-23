China Literature to Report Full Year 2022 Financial Results on March 16, 2023

PR Newswire

HONG KONG, Feb. 23, 2023

- Earnings Conference Call to be Held on Thursday, March 16, 2023at 8:00 pm (Hong Kong Time) / 8:00 am (U.S. Eastern Time)

HONG KONG, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- China Literature Limited ("China Literature" or "the Company", 0772.HK), a leading online literature and intellectual property ("IP") incubation platform in China, will announce its financial results for the full year of 2022 on Thursday, March 16, 2023.

China Literature's management team will host a conference call to present an overview of the Company's financial performance and business operations. A live webcast of the call can be accessed on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.yuewen.com.

Details of the conference call and webcast are as follows:

Time:

8:00 pm (Hong Kong Time) / 8:00 am (U.S. Eastern Time)

Language:

English

Live and archived webcast:

https://ir-api.yuewen.com/calendar/WebcastsCalls/2022FY

For participants who wish to join the conference using dial-in numbers, please register in advance using the link provided below and dial in 10 minutes prior to the call. Your dial-in numbers, passcode and unique access PIN will be provided upon registering.

Pre-registration at: https%3A%2F%2Fs1.c-conf.com%2Fdiamondpass%2F10029126-ftr56x.html


A replay of the conference call will be available after the conclusion of the event through March 23, 2023.

U.S.: +1 855 883 1031

Hong Kong: 800 930 639

Singapore: 800 101 3223

International: +61 7 3107 6325

Replay PIN: 10029126

Contact

For investors / analysts:
Maggie Zhou
Tel: +8621 6187 0500 ext. 80605
Email: [email protected]

For media:
Vivian Wang
Tel: +852 2232 3978
Email: [email protected]

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/china-literature-to-report-full-year-2022-financial-results-on-march-16-2023-301754140.html

SOURCE China Literature

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN22904&Transmission_Id=202302230400PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN22904&DateId=20230223
