Today, Nextdoor (NYSE: KIND) released its second annual Transparency Report, diving deeper into Nextdoor’s impact on neighborhood vitality. Key highlights include data across product, policy, and moderation initiatives, supporting Nextdoor’s purpose to cultivate a kinder world where everyone has a neighborhood they can rely on. The full report can be found at https%3A%2F%2Fnxdr.co%2F3YMsOyo.

“In this second edition of our Transparency Report, we can see the impressive results from our investments in machine learning to create a welcoming platform for neighbors, businesses, and public agencies around the world,” said Sarah Friar, CEO at Nextdoor. “Earning trust every day is a core Nextdoor value, and we remain committed to our culture of transparency. We are pleased to see record low levels of harmful content reported on the platform, and our differentiated community moderation model continues to be highly-effective.”

The connections sparked on Nextdoor bring millions of people back to the original social network – the neighborhood. The report, which highlights findings from 2022, demonstrates how Nextdoor’s leading-edge innovation and investment in building connections both online and offline impacts more than 75 million verified neighbors, 3.6 million claimed businesses, and 5,000 public agencies across 11 countries.

In 2022, the company iterated on core features that prioritize neighborhood vitality, implementing updates driven by predictive technology and AI, and built new features to enhance the quality of engagement and increase trust and fairness of Nextdoor’s moderation system. As a result, the company’s interventions to reduce reports of harmful content and efforts to increase transparency proved successful.

Nextdoor continues to focus on creating a welcoming platform by fostering neighborly interactions and building neighborhoods with vitality, both online and in real life. In 2022, the results of a study Nextdoor completed with The Justice Collaboratory at Yale Law School validated one of Nextdoor’s core beliefs: that building human-centered products can positively shape the civility of conversations. Additionally, partnerships with nonpartisan organizations, including Vote.org, enabled Nextdoor to use technology to help strengthen civic engagement, while upholding the company’s commitment to voter rights and protections.

Tracey Meares, Walton Hale Hamilton Professor of Law and Founding Director of The Justice Collaboratory at Yale Law School, said,“Nextdoor continues to demonstrate its commitment to designing a platform that encourages more civil conversations while promoting individual and community well-being. The release of this Transparency Report is evidence supporting that they are working toward their mission, and it is an example of how platforms for online interaction can build innovative products that improve neighborhood connections.“

Andrea Hailey, CEO of Vote.org, added, “Through our continued work with Nextdoor to protect the health of our democracy, we were able to drive impact and increase the number of actions threefold during the U.S. midterms compared to the 2020 election. We are proud to partner with a company that is leading with transparency and purpose to promote civic engagement, one neighborhood at a time.”

Key findings from the 2022 Transparency Report include:

Record low levels of harmful content: Content reported for being harmful was reduced to 0.2%, a 35% reduction from 2021, ensuring high levels of kind engagement are maintained, even as the number of neighbors has grown to over 75M around the globe.

Content reported for being harmful was from 2021, ensuring high levels of kind engagement are maintained, even as the number of neighbors has Strengthening community moderation: Nextdoor enhanced its unique community moderation model to support 210,900 volunteer community moderators in neighborhoods around the world who reviewed 92% of all reported content. Volunteer community moderators removed reported content at industry-setting speeds with a median time of 5.1 hours from time of report to removal.

Nextdoor enhanced its unique community moderation model to support in neighborhoods around the world who reviewed of all reported content. Volunteer community moderators removed reported content at industry-setting speeds with a median time of from time of report to removal. Increase in staff response rate: Nextdoor Operations staff accelerated their median speed to resolution across all categories of reported content by 31% vs 2021.

Nextdoor Operations staff accelerated their median speed to resolution across all categories of reported content by vs 2021. Shift towards kinder conversations: Nextdoor’s first-of-its-kind Kindness Reminder delivered even better results YoY. Neighbors who received the reminder edited or withheld their post 36% of the time, up from 35% in 2021.

Nextdoor’s first-of-its-kind Kindness Reminder delivered even better results YoY. Neighbors who received the reminder edited or withheld their post up from 35% in 2021. New technology to support kindness: Nextdoor launched an award-winning Constructive Conversation Reminder , which uses machine learning to warn neighbors when a comment thread is becoming heated, and reminds them to be constructive before engaging.

Nextdoor launched an , which uses machine learning to warn neighbors when a comment thread is becoming heated, and reminds them to be constructive before engaging. Increase in civil political discourse and access to voter information: Neighbors whose election-related content appeared likely to violate community guidelines received an election civility reminder that resulted in editing or withholding their posts nearly 30% of the time, leading to more civil political discourse. Additionally, U.S. midterm election resources served nearly 130 million impressions in support of Nextdoor’s partners and drove 3x engagement to Vote.org compared to the 2020 election.

To read the full transparency report, visit https%3A%2F%2Fnxdr.co%2F3YMsOyo.

About Nextdoor

Nextdoor (NYSE: KIND) is where you connect to the neighborhoods that matter to you so you can belong. Kindness is core to our purpose: to cultivate a kinder world where everyone has a neighborhood they can rely on. Neighbors around the world turn to Nextdoor daily to receive trusted information, give and get help, get things done, and build real-world connections with those nearby — neighbors, businesses, and public services.

We believe connecting with others is a universal human need. That truth, and the reality that neighborhoods are among the most important communities in our lives, have been guiding principles for Nextdoor since the beginning.

Today, neighbors rely on Nextdoor in more than 300,000 neighborhoods around the world, including the United States (1 in 3 U.S. households), the United Kingdom (1 in 4 U.K. households), Germany, France, the Netherlands, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Denmark, Australia, and Canada, with many more to come.

Nextdoor is based in San Francisco. For additional information and images: nextdoor.com%2Fnewsroom.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230223005425/en/

Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership