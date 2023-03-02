NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo Global Management, Inc. (: APO) (together with its consolidated subsidiaries, “Apollo”) today announced that Whitney Chatterjee has been named General Counsel of Apollo, effective April 3, 2023. Ms. Chatterjee will be responsible for covering Apollo’s asset management and retirement services businesses. On January 1, 2024, she will assume the role of Chief Legal Officer, succeeding John Suydam, who has served in the role since he joined the firm in 2006 and who will become Senior Advisor and remain a Partner of Apollo.



Apollo CEO Marc Rowan said, “We are pleased to welcome Whitney to lead our legal team. As an increasingly integrated and multifaceted organization, Apollo will benefit from her experience with a variety of legal, compliance, and governance matters around the world. Particularly, as we continue to strive for industry-leading corporate governance and corporate citizenship, Whitney will be instrumental in building and strengthening relationships across federal and state governments, fund management firms, insurers, international organizations, and other key industry stakeholders.”

Mr. Rowan added, “On behalf of the entire Apollo organization, I thank John for his leadership over the past two decades, during which he helped oversee our growth into one of the world’s largest publicly traded asset managers. We look forward to continuing to benefit from his insights and experience as a senior advisor and partner following the transition period when Whitney will assume responsibility for all day-to-day legal efforts across Apollo.”

Prior to Apollo, Ms. Chatterjee served as a Partner at Sullivan & Cromwell, where she was a member of the Firm’s Financial Services Groups and head of the Investment Management practice. She brings extensive experience advising investment managers of public and private funds, including with regard to the Investment Company Act, the Investment Advisers Act, the Volcker Rule, and other federal securities laws. Through her work with clients and industry groups, Ms. Chatterjee has been involved in significant legislative and regulatory events affecting the asset management industry over her two-decade career. For her contributions, she has been consistently recognized as a leading lawyer by Chambers USA, Legal 500 USA, and IFLR.

Ms. Chatterjee said, “Apollo is one of the most sophisticated players in the alternatives and retirement services industry, and I am excited by the opportunity to work with this remarkable team. As the asset management environment continues to evolve, I look forward to leveraging my experiences working with a broad range of financial industry clients and stakeholders as part of Apollo leadership and help chart its continued growth as a leading alternatives investor.”

This transition serves as another demonstration of Apollo’s commitment to succession planning for key leadership roles, and Ms. Chatterjee’s appointment expands the firm’s deep roster of talent.

Apollo is a high-growth, global alternative asset manager. In our asset management business, we seek to provide our clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three investing strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. For more than three decades, our investing expertise across our fully integrated platform has served the financial return needs of our clients and provided businesses with innovative capital solutions for growth. Through Athene, our retirement services business, we specialize in helping clients achieve financial security by providing a suite of retirement savings products and acting as a solutions provider to institutions. Our patient, creative, and knowledgeable approach to investing aligns our clients, businesses we invest in, our employees, and the communities we impact, to expand opportunity and achieve positive outcomes. As of December 31, 2022, Apollo had approximately $548 billion of assets under management. To learn more, please visit www.apollo.com.

