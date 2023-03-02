MIDDLETOWN, R.I., Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yesterday, at the seventh annual SMART4SEA Awards ceremony, the SAFETY4SEA organization presented its 2023 SMART4SEA Connectivity Award to KVH Industries, Inc. ( KVHI) and its groundbreaking TracNet™ hybrid connectivity terminals and KVH ONE™ global network.



Robert Balog, Chief Technology Officer at KVH, states, “We are honored to be recognized in the SMART4SEA award program. The SAFETY4SEA organization and its award programs highlight products and innovations that help shipping companies and their crew perform their jobs safely and efficiently. KVH’s TracNet hybrid product line introduced in July 2022, delivered a new standard for connectivity for all types of vessels worldwide. Our goal is to make every voyage a safer, more connected one for fleets and seafarers around the globe, and we are grateful to SAFETY4SEA for their recognition of our efforts.”

KVH’s innovative TracNet terminals feature integrated satellite, cellular, and Wi-Fi technology with intelligent, automatic switching to keep ships connected to the best available communication option. The product line is the first to offer a fully integrated hybrid maritime solution of this type, utilizing an algorithm that assesses factors such as availability, cost, and quality of data connection to continually deliver the best performance.

The TracNet product line features three terminals: the ultra-compact 37 cm TracNet H30, the compact 60 cm TracNet H60, and the 1-meter TracNet H90. The antennas offer single-cable install, tuned reflectors, multi-axis stabilization, stabilized skew, digital IMUs, and a commercial-grade rotary joint with continuous azimuth for outstanding reception, even with high speeds and rough seas. This ensures seamless connectivity in both calm and challenging conditions, no matter how far out to sea the ship might be.

Vessels with TracNet on board enjoy 276 million sq. km (106+ million sq. miles) of satellite coverage using KVH’s global, layered HTS network, powered by Intelsat. The network offers VSAT speeds as fast as 20/3 Mbps (down/up). Subscribers also enjoy integrated support for 5G/LTE cellular service in 150+ countries as well as the flexibility to add user-supplied SIM cards for local service. Plus, TracNet terminals can connect to shore-based Wi-Fi networks using the integrated Wi-Fi bridge for additional speed and cost-saving benefits. Vessels with TracNet on board experience seamless connectivity at the dock, when underway, and when out to sea.

TracNet terminals reflect KVH’s commitment to cybersecurity with integrated, terminal-level protections plus KVH’s multi-level network cybersecurity program. For fleets seeking an additional layer of protection, KVH offers its Managed Firewall service with optional, enterprise-grade cybersecurity, powered by Fortinet. Cloud Email and Crew Internet are also available to TracNet users as value-added services designed to benefit both crew and fleet administrators.

About KVH Industries, Inc.

KVH Industries, Inc., is a global leader in mobile connectivity, content, and value-added services delivered via innovative technology designed to enable a mobile world. KVH develops, manufactures, and provides maritime communication hardware and services worldwide. Founded in 1982, the company has more than a dozen offices around the globe with research, development, and manufacturing operations based in Middletown, RI.

