Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE: DTC), ("Solo Brands" or the "Company"), a direct-to-consumer (DTC) platform of beloved brands Solo+Stove, Chubbies, Oru+Kayak, and ISLE, today announced that it plans to report its fourth quarter and fiscal 2022 financial results on Thursday, March 9, 2023, before the market opens. DTC will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss its financial results.

Investors and analysts who wish to participate in the call are invited to dial +1 844 200 6205 (international callers, please dial +1 929 526 1599) approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. Please reference Conference ID 483579when prompted. A live webcast of the conference call will be available in the investor relations section of DTC’s website, https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.solobrands.com.

A recorded replay of the call will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call and remain available until March 16, 2023. To access the telephone replay, dial 866-813-9403 (international callers, please dial +44 204 525 0658). The access code for the replay is 804867. A replay of the webcast will also be available within two hours of the conclusion of the call and will remain available on the website for 1 year.

About Solo Brands, Inc.

Solo Brands, headquartered in Grapevine, TX, is a DTC platform that leverages its deep connection to customers to offer innovative products that help consumers create lasting memories. Solo Brands is comprised of four unique and disruptive lifestyle brands – Solo Stove (www.solostove.com), Chubbies (www.chubbiesshorts.com), Oru Kayak (www.orukayak.com) and ISLE (www.islesurfandsup.com).

