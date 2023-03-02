Piedmont Lithium (“Piedmont” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq:PLL; ASX:PLL), a leading global developer of lithium resources critical to the U.S. electric vehicle (“EV”) supply chain, today announced senior leadership participation in the following upcoming industry conferences:

BMO 32 nd Annual Global Metals, Mining, and Critical Minerals Conference in Miami, Florida; Feb. 26 – March 1

in Miami, Florida; Feb. 26 – March 1 Red Cloud Financial Services Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase in Toronto, Canada; March 2 – 3

in Toronto, Canada; March 2 – 3 35 th Annual ROTH Conference in Dana Point, California; March 12 – 14

in Dana Point, California; March 12 – 14 Loop Capital Markets Annual Investor Conference in New York City, New York; March 14

in New York City, New York; March 14 Gabelli’s 14th Annual Specialty Chemicals Symposium in New York City, New York; March 16

Keith Phillips, CEO of Piedmont, said he is looking forward to updating industry leaders and investors on the Company’s advancing plans to provide North American lithium resources to EV automakers and battery manufacturers. “The restart of spodumene concentrate production from North American Lithium is on target for H1 2023, and we’re poised to deliver first commercial shipments in Q3. We’re pleased to share offtake updates, our anticipation of revenue generation, and progress across our portfolio of projects.”

Piedmont is working to become one of the leading producers of lithium hydroxide in North America and a key contributor to the EV industry and American energy security. To help achieve that goal, the Company is developing a portfolio of four key projects located in:

Quebec : Spodumene concentrate production at Sayona Quebec’s North American Lithium

: Spodumene concentrate production at Sayona Quebec’s North American Lithium Ghana : Spodumene concentrate production at Atlantic Lithium’s Ewoyaa Lithium Project

: Spodumene concentrate production at Atlantic Lithium’s Ewoyaa Lithium Project Tennessee : Lithium hydroxide production at Piedmont’s Tennessee Lithium from spodumene concentrate sourced primarily from the Ewoyaa Lithium Project

: Lithium hydroxide production at Piedmont’s Tennessee Lithium from spodumene concentrate sourced primarily from the Ewoyaa Lithium Project North Carolina: Integrated mining to spodumene concentrate to lithium hydroxide production operation at Piedmont’s Carolina Lithium project

About Piedmont Lithium

Piedmont Lithium (Nasdaq:PLL; ASX:PLL) is developing a world-class, multi-asset, integrated lithium business focused on enabling the transition to a net zero world and the creation of a clean energy economy in North America. Our goal is to become one of the largest lithium hydroxide producers in North America by processing spodumene concentrate produced from assets where we hold an economic interest. Our projects include our Carolina Lithium and Tennessee Lithium projects in the United States and partnerships in Quebec with Sayona Mining (ASX:SYA) and in Ghana with Atlantic Lithium (AIM:ALL; ASX:A11). These geographically diversified operations will enable us to play a pivotal role in supporting America’s move toward energy independence and the electrification of transportation and energy storage. For more information, follow us on Twitter %40PiedmontLithium and visit www.piedmontlithium.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of or as described in securities legislation in the United States and Australia, including statements regarding exploration, development, construction and sales activities of Sayona Mining, Atlantic Lithium and Piedmont; current plans for Piedmont’s mineral and chemical processing projects; and strategy. Such forward-looking statements involve substantial and known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other risk factors, many of which are beyond our control, and which may cause actual timing of events, results, performance or achievements and other factors to be materially different from the future timing of events, results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risk factors include, among others: (i) that Piedmont, Sayona Mining or Atlantic Lithium will be unable to commercially extract or deliver mineral deposits to Tesla or otherwise, (ii) that Piedmont’s, Sayona Mining’s or Atlantic Lithium’s properties may not contain expected reserves, (iii) risks and hazards inherent in the mining business (including risks inherent in exploring, developing, constructing and operating mining projects, environmental hazards, industrial accidents, weather or geologically related conditions), (iv) uncertainty about Piedmont’s ability to obtain required capital to execute its business plan, (v) Piedmont’s ability to hire and retain required personnel, (vi) changes in the market prices of lithium and lithium products, (vii) changes in technology or the development of substitute products, (viii) the uncertainties inherent in exploratory, developmental and production activities, including risks relating to permitting, zoning and regulatory delays related to our projects as well as the projects of our partners in Quebec and Ghana, (ix) uncertainties inherent in the estimation of lithium resources, (x) risks related to competition, (xi) risks related to the information, data and projections related to Sayona Mining or Atlantic Lithium, (xii) occurrences and outcomes of claims, litigation and regulatory actions, investigations and proceedings, (xiii) risks regarding our ability to achieve profitability, enter into and deliver product under supply agreements on favorable terms, our ability to obtain sufficient financing to develop and construct our projects, our ability to comply with governmental regulations and our ability to obtain necessary permits, and (xiv) other uncertainties and risk factors set out in filings made from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and the Australian Securities Exchange, including Piedmont’s most recent filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements, projections and estimates are given only as of the date of this press release and actual events, results, performance, and achievements could vary significantly from the forward-looking statements, projections and estimates presented in this press release. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Piedmont disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly such forward-looking statements, projections, and estimates, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additionally, Piedmont, except as required by applicable law, undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of Piedmont, its financial or operating results or its securities.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230223005272/en/