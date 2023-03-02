Merger will create Nasdaq-listed, clinical-stage therapeutic platform company developing new precision medicines for patient populations selected through Notable’s proprietary Predictive Precision Medicines Platform (“PPMP”)

Notable’s validated PPMP combines multi-dimensional biological assays and machine learning to bio-simulate a patient’s cancer treatment and predict their clinical response to the actual treatment

Notable has applied its PPMP to selecting and developing two clinical-stage therapeutic candidates in acute myeloid leukemia (“AML”); Phase 2a results for lead asset Volasertib in adult AML in platform-predicted responding patients expected in 3Q 2024

Leading healthtech-focused investors have committed an additional $10.3 million in a private placement, led by Builders VC, B Capital Group, Y Combinator, First Round Capital, and Founders Fund; Aggregate net transaction proceeds expected to fund planned operations into 2025

Companies to host conference call today at 8:30 AM Eastern Time MODIIN, Israel and FOSTER CITY, Cal, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VBL Therapeutics ( VBLT, Financial), a biotechnology company developing targeted medicines for immune-inflammatory diseases, and Notable Labs, Inc. (“Notable”), a clinical stage therapeutic platform company developing predictive precision medicines for cancer patients, today announced they have entered into a definitive merger agreement. The combined company will focus on the advancement of Notable’s proprietary Predictive Precision Medicines Platform (“PPMP”) and therapeutic pipeline focused on cancer patients with high unmet medical needs. Immediately after the merger, Notable stockholders are expected to own approximately 76% and VBL Therapeutics shareholders are expected to own approximately 24% of the combined company, each on a fully-diluted basis and subject to adjustment. The combined company is expected to operate under the name Notable Labs, Ltd. with its shares listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol ‘NTBL.’



“Following an extensive process to identify the best possible partner, we are very encouraged to have arrived at this proposed merger with Notable,” remarked Prof. Dror Harats, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of VBL Therapeutics. “The caliber and track record of Notable’s management and their deep industry experience further adds to our excitement about developing Volasertib with Notable’s predictive platform technology to create value for our shareholders.”

“The operational infrastructure, intellectual resources and investment capital that this merger brings will serve as both the foundation and a driver of potential best-in-class therapeutic assets out of our PPMP platform,” commented Dr. Thomas A. Bock, Chief Executive Officer of Notable. “We are excited about the tremendous support of Notable’s top-tier investors including Builders VC, B Capital Group, Y Combinator, First Round Capital, and Founders Fund, further fueling our ambition to revolutionize oncology drug development with our ability to predict patient responses. This merger will serve to advance our lead clinical program with Volasertib, while in parallel accelerating our pursuit of additional targeted in-licensing opportunities.”

Notable’s PPMP combines multi-dimensional biological assays and machine learning to bio-simulate a patient’s cancer treatment and predict their clinical response to the actual treatment. Three clinical validation studies with recognized academic centers have demonstrated PPMP’s high precision in accurately predicting clinical responders.

PPMP has guided Notable in the selection and development of two clinical-stage therapeutic candidates in platform-predicted responding patients with AML. Notable’s lead asset derived from PPMP is Volasertib, a highly potent PLK1 inhibitor proven to induce cell cycle arrest and apoptosis in various cancer cells. Phase 2a results for Volasertib in adult AML are expected in 3Q 2024. Notable expects to use PPMP to identify, in-license, and fast-track additional undervalued assets as it builds out its development pipeline.

Concurrent with the execution of the merger agreement, a healthtech-focused investor syndicate, including existing Notable stockholders Builders VC, B Capital Group, Y Combinator, First Round Capital, and Founders Fund, have entered into a definitive securities purchase agreement with Notable to invest $10.3 million in gross proceeds prior to the close of the proposed merger. After completion of the merger, the combined company is expected to be capitalized with a cash runway into 2025.

About the Proposed Merger

Under the terms of the merger agreement, pending approval of the transaction by VBL Therapeutics’ shareholders and Notable’s stockholders, Notable will merge with a wholly-owned Delaware subsidiary of VBL Therapeutics, and stockholders of Notable will receive newly issued ordinary shares. Immediately after the merger, Notable stockholders are expected to own approximately 76% and VBL Therapeutics shareholders are expected to own approximately 24% of the combined company, in each case on a fully diluted basis as set forth in the merger agreement. The percentage of the combined company that the respective companies’ shareholders will own after completion of the merger is subject to adjustment based on the amount of VBL Therapeutics’ net cash at the closing date and the net proceeds from Notable’s pre-merger financing, among other adjustments, in each case as described in the merger agreement.

The merger agreement has been unanimously approved by the Board of Directors of each company. The merger is expected to close in the second quarter of 2023, subject to receipt of necessary approvals by the stockholders of each company and other customary closing conditions.

Chardan is serving as exclusive financial advisor to VBL Therapeutics and Goodwin Procter LLP and Horn & Co. are serving as legal counsel to VBL Therapeutics. JMP Securities, a Citizens Company, is serving as exclusive financial advisor for Notable and Wiggin and Dana LLP and Meitar are serving as legal counsel to Notable.

Management and Organization

The combined company will be led by Notable’s current management team and will be headquartered in Foster City, California. The Board of Directors of the combined company is expected to consist of up to seven members, one of which will be designated by VBL Therapeutics and the remainder of which will be designated by Notable.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

VBL Therapeutics and Notable will host a conference call and webcast today at 8:30 AM Eastern Time. The call can be accessed by dialing (877) 407-9208 (U.S. and Canada) or (201) 493-6784 (international) and entering passcode 13736622. A link to the live webcast, including the presentation of corporate slides, may be found here. To access a subsequent archived recording, visit the “Events & Presentations” section of the VBL website at www.vblrx.com, or the “News & Events” section of the Notable website at www.notablelabs.com.

About VBL Therapeutics

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., operating as VBL Therapeutics ( VBLT) is developing targeted therapies for immune-inflammatory diseases. VBL Therapeutics’ lead immunology product candidate, VB-601, is a targeted antibody for immune-inflammatory applications that has shown disease-modifying activity across multiple preclinical models including multiple sclerosis, rheumatoid arthritis and inflammatory bowel disease. VBL Therapeutics has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Notable Labs, Inc., which merger is expected to close in the second quarter of 2023. To learn more about VBL Therapeutics, please visit vblrx.com.

About Notable Labs

Notable Labs, Inc. is a clinical-stage platform therapeutics company developing predictive precision medicines for patients with cancer. Through its proprietary Predictive Precision Medicines Platform (“PPMP”), Notable bio-simulates a cancer treatment and predicts whether or not a patient is likely to respond to that specific therapeutic. Notable’s PPMP can identify and select clinically responsive patients prior to their treatment and thus fast-track clinical development in this patient population. By continually advancing and expanding the reach of the PPMP across diseases and predicted medical outcomes, Notable aims to be the leader in precision medicine and revolutionize the way in which patients seek and receive treatments that work best for them – patient by patient and cancer by cancer. Notable believes it has created a targeted and de-risked in-licensing strategy to deliver a product’s medical impact and commercial value faster, higher, and with a greater likelihood of success than traditional drug development. By transforming historical standards of care, Notable aims to create dramatic positive impact for patients and the healthcare community. Notable is headquartered in Foster City, California. Learn more at www.notablelabs.com and follow us @notablelabs.

