PHOENIX, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. ( LGIH) today announced the grand opening of Ridgeview, its newest community in the Phoenix market. Located in Youngtown, less than 15 minutes north of the vibrant city of Glendale, this phenomenal new community offers new-construction, single-family homes near an abundance of local amenities.



LGI Homes at Ridgeview offers a variety of spacious floor plans, each with a unique layout designed with you in mind. New homes range from charming three-bedroom plans with extra storage closets, to exquisite five-bedroom homes with additional flex spaces for more functionality. Each new home is outfitted with the highly-coveted LGI Homes CompleteHome Plus™ package, featuring a full kitchen suite of stainless steel Whirlpool® appliances, 42” upper cabinets with crown molding, sparkling granite countertops, ENERGY STAR lighting, and much more. You will fall in love with these homes before ever stepping foot inside because of the exceptional curb appeal of each home, with ¾ lite front doors and professional front yard landscaping.

Located near Highway 60 and 101, Ridgeview is perfectly positioned near a plethora of exciting entertainment options, local eateries, and major employers. Homeowners will love the private access to the Ridgeview community park, and the quick access to other nearby amenities. Sports enthusiasts will appreciate the quick commute to State Farm Stadium and Gila River Arena, while shopping and dining connoisseurs will love access to the Westgate Entertainment District. Other local attractions include multiple community parks, a community recreation center, and the brand-new Crystal Lagoons Island Resort.

Everything you’ve been looking for awaits at Ridgeview – the perfect place to establish roots. New homes start in the $360s. For additional information or to schedule a tour, interested homebuyers are encouraged to call (877) 968-3688 ext 491 or visit LGIHomes.com/Ridgeview.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes. As one of America’s fastest growing companies, LGI Homes has a notable legacy of more than 19 years of homebuilding excellence, over which time it has closed more than 50,000 homes and has been profitable every year. Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes has operations across 35 markets in 20 states and, since 2018, has been ranked as the 10th largest residential builder in the United States based on units closed. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes’ commitment to excellence extends to its more than 900 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state and national level, including Top Workplaces USA’s 2022 Cultural Excellence Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company’s website at www.lgihomes.com.

