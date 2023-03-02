Collins Aerospace will design, develop and build new flight controls for Lilium’s type-conforming aircraft



Collins Aerospace brings 50 years of experience in cockpit controls to the advanced air mobility market

MUNICH, Germany, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lilium N.V. ( LILM), developer of the first all-electric vertical take-off and landing (“eVTOL”) jet, has teamed with Collins Aerospace, to design, develop and build the Lilium Jet’s inceptors – the innovative sidestick system used by the pilot to control the aircraft. Collins Aerospace is a leader in technologically advanced and intelligent solutions for the global aerospace and defense industry and a Raytheon Technologies business.

The Lilium Jet inceptors will provide safe and intuitive handling qualities, easy access to functionalities, and an aesthetic, ergonomic design. While integrating all conventional mechanical and electrical flight controls into two sidesticks, the Collins Aerospace system brings a new piloting philosophy for single pilot operations in the eVTOL realm. The system will also be designed to bring significant space and weight savings compared to conventional sidesticks.

Lilium’s collaboration with Collins Aerospace continues Lilium’s strategy of teaming up with established tier one aerospace suppliers to support certification and prepare the industrial ramp-up. As part of the supplier agreement, Collins Aerospace, with its extensive experience in developing and certifying inceptors for commercial jets, will certify the Lilium Jet’s inceptors to commercial aviation standards.

Yves Yemsi, Chief Operating Officer at Lilium, said: “Our partnership with Collins Aerospace allows us to reap the benefit of five decades of experience in flight deck controls. Our two companies’ collaborative development approach allows us to re-imagine the cockpit and pilot experience, and further strengthens our path towards certification and commercialization.”

“Our extensive experience innovating sidestick design is key when tackling the challenges of redefining the entire flight control philosophy for single-pilot aircraft in this new market of advanced regional air mobility,” said Jean-François Chanut, vice president and general manager of Collins Aerospace Propeller Systems. “This innovating and exciting partnership with Lilium is a first step in defining the right solutions towards more automated, sustainable and safe operations for the future of flight.”

Contact information for media:

Lilium

Meredith Bell

+41794325779

[email protected]

Collins Aerospace

Herve Tilloy

+ 33 6 81 69 64 64

[email protected]

About Lilium

Lilium ( LILM) is creating a sustainable and accessible mode of high-speed, regional transportation for people and goods. Using the Lilium Jet, an all-electric vertical take-off and landing jet, offering leading capacity, low noise and high performance with zero operating emissions, Lilium is accelerating the decarbonization of air travel. Working with aerospace, technology and infrastructure leaders, and with planned launch networks announced in Germany, the United States, Brazil and the UK, Lilium’s 800+ strong team includes approximately 450 aerospace engineers and a leadership team responsible for delivering some of the most successful aircraft in aviation history. Founded in 2015, Lilium’s headquarters and manufacturing facilities are in Munich, Germany, with teams based across Europe and the U.S. To learn more, visit www.lilium.com.

About Collins Aerospace

Collins Aerospace, a Raytheon Technologies business, is a leader in technologically advanced and intelligent solutions for the global aerospace and defense industry. Collins Aerospace has the extensive capabilities, comprehensive portfolio and broad expertise to solve customers’ toughest challenges and to meet the demands of a rapidly evolving global market. For more information, visit CollinsAerospace.com

Lilium Forward Looking Statements:

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including, but not limited to, statements regarding Lilium N.V.’s proposed business and business model, the markets and industry in which Lilium N.V. and its subsidiaries (collectively, the “Lilium Group”) operate or intend to operate, Lilium’s agreement with Collins Aerospace for the design, development and build of the Lilium Jet’s inceptors, the anticipated timing of the commercialization and launch of the Lilium Group’s business in phases and the expected results of the Lilium Group’s business and business model, including when launched in phases. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on management’s current expectations with respect to future events and are based on assumptions and subject to risk and uncertainties and subject to change at any time. Actual events or results may differ materially from those contained in the projections or forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this communication include those discussed in Lilium’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including its Annual Report on Form 20-F and its prospectus filed with the SEC under Rule 424(b) on June 24, 2022, all of which are available at www.sec.gov. For more information, see the section entitled “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” in Lilium’s Annual Report on Form 20-F, prospectus filed with the SEC under Rule 424(b) on June 24, 2022 and in other filings. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. You are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and the Lilium Group assumes no obligation to, and does not intend to, update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.