Envirotech Vehicles Announces Partner In Arkansas

27 minutes ago
OSCEOLA, AR / ACCESSWIRE / February 23, 2023 / Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVTV), a provider of new zero-emission, purpose-built electric vehicles ("EVTV"), announced today an exclusive partnership with Strategic EV Solutions, an affiliate of Curtis Stout and a leader in the mid-south electrical industry, to establish an agreement to sell EVTV electric vehicles (EVs) across Arkansas, Texas, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Florida.

Phillip Oldridge, Chief Executive Officer of Envirotech Vehicles, commented, "Finding the most impactful go-to-market partners when selling EVs is critical to the success of a company as it looks to scale up. All of us at EVTV are thrilled to be partnering with an established Arkansas company that, through its rich history, has developed a wide network across the mid-south that we plan to tap into to get our vehicles on the road in these markets."

Curtis Stout and Strategic EV Solutions are the Arkansas-based leaders in renewable and emerging technologies with more than 75 years' experience and operations across eight states. Through one of their many dealership partners, the companies plan to initially take possession of one unit of each type of EVTV vehicle produced every year at a location in the eight states in which they have a physical presence. Strategic EV Solutions is working on setting up future dealerships in all 50 states.

Ron Smith, President and CEO of Curtis Stout, stated, "With our companies based in Arkansas, Curtis Stout and Strategic EV Solutions are proud to team up with an organization that is committed to manufacturing in our home state. We look forward to leveraging our relationships to help EVTV grow their business in the region. I am excited to showcase and sell EVTV's attractive line-up of affordable EVs for fleet owners across the mid-south. EVTV is a perfect fit for us to merge with our product lines of traditional and digital EV chargers."

About Envirotech Vehicles
Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. is a provider of purpose-built, zero-emission electric vehicles focused on reducing the total cost of vehicle ownership and helping fleet operators unlock the benefits of green technology. We serve commercial and last-mile fleets, school districts, public and private transportation service companies, and academic institutions to meet the increasing demand for heavy-duty electric vehicles. Our vehicles address the challenges of traditional fuel-price cost instability and local, state and federal environmental regulatory compliance. For more information, visit www.evtvusa.com.

About Curtis Stout
Curtis Stout and Strategic EV Solutions are leaders in the electrical industry. They are paving the way for the next generation of emerging technologies, focused on renewable energy, solar, battery storage, EV charging and EV vehicles. For more information, visit https://www.chstout.com/.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Statements made in this press release that relate to future plans, events, financial results, prospects or performance are forward-looking statements. While they are based on the current expectations and beliefs of management, such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in this press release, including the risks and uncertainties disclosed in reports filed by Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. with the Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available online at www.sec.gov. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, including statements containing the words "planned," "expected," "believes," "strategy," "opportunity," "anticipated," "outlook," "designed," and similar words. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, Envirotech Vehicles undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, changed circumstances or unanticipated events.

Contact Information
For Envirotech Vehicles:
Investor Relations
ICR, Inc.
Telephone: (646) 200-8873
Email: [email protected]

Sue Emry, Executive Vice President
Telephone: (870) 970-3355
Email: [email protected]

Arkansas Press Inquiries
Kristen Nicholson, APR
Telephone: (501) 350-3658
Email: [email protected]

For Curtis Stout / EV Solutions:
Richard Ross
Telephone: (501) 545-7469
Email: [email protected]

Ron Smith, President/CEO
Telephone: (501) 350-1820
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: Envirotech Vehicles, Inc



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/740420/Envirotech-Vehicles-Announces-Partner-In-Arkansas

