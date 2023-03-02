monday.com (NASDAQ: MNDY), a work operating system (Work OS) where organizations of any size can create the tools and processes they need to manage every aspect of their work, today announced that members of its management team are scheduled to participate in upcoming investor conferences.

Details for each event are as follows:

Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

Monday, March 6, 2023 at 11:00 am ET

San Francisco, CA

KeyBanc Capital Markets Emerging Technology Summit

Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 2:00 pm ET

San Francisco, CA

Loop Capital Annual Investor Conference

Monday, March 13, 2023

Virtual

(Note: 1x1 meetings only)

The presentations will cover recent events in fireside chat format with research analysts, and will be webcast live on monday.com’s investor relations website at https%3A%2F%2Fir.monday.com. Replays of the presentations will be available on the website under the News and Events section.

About monday.com:

The monday.com Work OS is a low code-no code platform that democratizes the power of software so organizations can easily build work management tools and software applications to fit their every need. The platform intuitively connects people to processes and systems, empowering teams to excel in every aspect of their work while creating an environment of transparency in business. monday.com has offices in Tel Aviv, New York, Miami, Chicago, Denver, London, Warsaw, Sydney, Melbourne, São Paulo, and Tokyo. The platform is fully customizable to suit any business vertical and is currently used by over 186,000 customers across over 200 industries in over 200 countries and territories.

