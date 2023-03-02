Brenmiller+Energy+Ltd. ("Brenmiller", "Brenmiller Energy”; TASE: BNRG, Nasdaq: BNRG), a global leader in thermal energy storage (TES), is pleased to announce that it has been selected as The+Cleanie+Awards%3Cb%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fb%3E Silver winner for Pioneer in New Technology in the Storage category. The Cleanie Awards is the leading awards program focused on recognizing innovators and those making an impact in driving the clean energy economy forward. The program recognizes leading brands and thought leaders that display excellence in innovation and business leadership.

Brenmiller was selected as a winner out of hundreds of other applicants from across the industry spectrum — from enterprise to small business to individuals clearing the path for the clean energy transition. Brenmiller’s mature and patented bGen™ technology is designed to help decarbonize industrial processes and power production, by turning energy from renewable resources into electric heat.

“We are thrilled to be recognizing passionate thought leaders and organizations who are playing a pivotal role in accelerating the net-zero transition,” said Randee Gilmore, Executive Director, The Cleanie Awards. “We are five years into the program, and continuously see a double digit increase in submissions year over year. As our industry continues to grow, we look forward to continuously highlighting the successes of those championing and advocating for the sustainable future.”

Brenmiller’s TES system is an intelligent, scalable, and cost-effective technology that provides industrial organizations and power producers with around-the-clock low-carbon heat. In addition to renewables, the bGen system can store energy generated by waste heat, biomass, and other types of clean energy for minutes, hours, or days and produce steam, hot water, or hot air that can be accessed on-demand and when industrial organizations and the grid need it. This provides critical reliability, protection from renewable intermittency and fluctuations in energy market prices, as well as a solution to decarbonize heat generation.

“It is an honor to see our innovative TES technology recognized as a winner of this year’s prestigious Cleanie Awards,” said Brenmiller president and CEO Avi Brenmiller. “Just one month after being named the 2022 World CleanTech Awards’ Visionary StartUp of the Year, recognition from the Cleanie Awards organization offers further validation for our pioneering TES technology, which is low-risk, market-proven, and already decarbonizing power generation and industrial processes worldwide.”

Brenmiller was selected by a cohort of peers including judges and leaders across the cleantech and renewable energy sectors, including Alison Mickey, Highland Electric Fleets; Ayanna Nibbs, CohnReznick Capital; Goksenin Ozturkeri, CIBC; Miles Braxton, Summit Ridge Energy; Paul Quinlan, ScottMadden, Inc.; Raheleh Folkerts, Lighsource bp; Remy Pangle, Repowering Schools; Stephanie Annerose, Piper Sandler; Thiam B. Giam, Black & Veatch Management Consulting; Zadie Oleksiw, Clearway Energy Group.

About Brenmiller Energy Ltd.

Brenmiller Energy delivers scalable thermal energy storage solutions and services that allow customers to cost-effectively decarbonize their operations. Its patented bGen thermal storage technology enables the use of renewable energy resources, as well as waste heat, to heat crushed rocks to very high temperatures. They can then store this heat for minutes, hours, or even days before using it for industrial and power generation processes. With bGen, organizations have a way to use electricity, biomass and waste heat to generate the clean steam, hot water and hot air they need to mold plastic, process food and beverages, produce paper, manufacture chemicals and pharmaceuticals or drive steam turbines without burning fossil fuels. For more information visit the company’s website at https%3A%2F%2Fbren-energy.com%2F and follow the company on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. Statements that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements in this press release when it discusses its belief that the Company’s thermal energy storage systems will help decarbonize industrial heat production. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as “plan,” “project,” “potential,” “seek,” “may,” “will,” “expect,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “could,” “estimate” or “continue” are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that certain important factors may affect the Company’s actual results and could cause such results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements that may be made in this press release. Factors that may affect the Company’s results include, but are not limited to, the Company’s planned level of revenues and capital expenditures, the demand for and market acceptance of our products, impact of competitive products and prices, product development, commercialization or technological difficulties, the success or failure of negotiations and trade, legal, social and economic risks and the risks associated with the adequacy of existing cash resources. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s prospectus dated May 24, 2022 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), which is available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

