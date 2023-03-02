KKR, a leading global investment firm, today announced that Pete Stavros and Nate Taylor have been named Global Co-Heads of KKR’s Private Equity (“PE”) business. Since 2019, Stavros and Taylor have served as Co-Heads of Private Equity in the Americas.

As Global Co-Heads, Stavros and Taylor will work closely with regional PE leadership and teams around the world to support alignment on global investment themes, share best practices and operational playbooks and facilitate greater mobility of talent.

Of the appointment, Joe Bae and Scott Nuttall, Co-Chief Executive Officers of KKR, stated: “We are incredibly proud of our strong track record in Private Equity and the firm’s leadership positions in the US, Europe and Asia. This new global role will further optimize the culture of collaboration that underpins the success we deliver for clients.”

KKR’s Private Equity business has nearly doubled in assets under management since 2019. As of December 31, 2022, the $165 billion PE business includes approximately 300 investment professionals looking after a portfolio of more than 200 companies in KKR’s flagship Private Equity, Middle Market, Core Private Equity, Healthcare Growth, Technology Growth, Impact, and Customized Portfolio Solutions strategies.

In the flagship PE business, the firm manages three regional funds and operates with local leadership and global connectivity.

Bae and Nuttall added: “Over their nearly two decades at KKR, Nate and Pete have proven themselves as not only extraordinary investors, but true role models and leaders within the Firm. They have also instituted a number of innovative frameworks for value creation, including broad based employee ownership and operational toolkits that have been instrumental in delivering value to our portfolio companies, their employees and communities, and for our clients.”

“We are honored by this appointment and look forward to supporting KKR’s local investment teams by delivering the Firm’s global network, resources and expertise to highly localized investment opportunities worldwide,” Pete Stavros and Nate Taylor, Global Co-Heads of Private Equity, said.

About Pete Stavros

Pete Stavros, 48, joined KKR in 2005. Prior to becoming Global Co-Head of Private Equity (PE), he Co-led KKR’s Americas PE business and, before that, led the industrials investment team where he pioneered an innovative employee+engagement+and+ownership+model which has been central to a portfolio of successful investments including Ingersoll Rand, Capsugel, Capital Safety, CHI Overhead Doors and Minnesota Rubber & Plastics, among others. A longtime advocate of employee ownership as a key to improving the value of a business and the lives of employees in it, Stavros is Chairman of a labor center of excellence at KKR and is the founder of Ownership+Works.

About Nate Taylor

Nate Taylor, 46, joined KKR in 2005. Prior to becoming Global Co-Head of Private Equity (PE), he Co-led KKR’s Americas PE business and, prior to that, held a number of leadership roles, including helping build and grow KKR’s PE business in Asia Pacific, establishing the firm’s presence in India and leading the firm’s investments in Academy, Bountiful Company, National Vision, US Foods, and 1-800 Contacts, among others. Taylor has been a key driver of KKR’s efforts in employee ownership and engagement and serves on the Board of Ownership Works.

About KKR

KKR is a leading global investment firm that offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. KKR aims to generate attractive investment returns by following a patient and disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people, and supporting growth in its portfolio companies and communities. KKR sponsors investment funds that invest in private equity, credit and real assets and has strategic partners that manage hedge funds. KKR’s insurance subsidiaries offer retirement, life and reinsurance products under the management of Global Atlantic Financial Group. References to KKR’s investments may include the activities of its sponsored funds and insurance subsidiaries. For additional information about KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR), please visit KKR’s website at www.kkr.com and on Twitter @KKR_Co.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230223005398/en/