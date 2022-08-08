Aldeyra+Therapeutics%2C+Inc. (Nasdaq: ALDX) (Aldeyra) today announced the advancement of two investigational new drug candidates, ADX‑246 and ADX‑248, to clinical testing, pending completion of U.S. Food and Drug Administration Investigational New Drug (IND) requirements. ADX‑246 and ADX‑248 represent the most recent group of product candidates generated from Aldeyra’s systems-based drug discovery and development engine focused on novel RASP modulators designed to decrease immune responses that lead to disease. Pending completion of the IND requirements, a Phase 1 clinical trial of orally administered ADX‑246 for the treatment of systemic immune-mediated diseases, and a Phase 1/2 clinical trial of intravitreally injected ADX‑248 for the treatment of geographic atrophy, a sight-threatening retinal disease, are expected to initiate in the second half of 2023 or early 2024.

“Highlighting Aldeyra’s expansion to treatment of diseases that affect the retina and other areas of the body, ADX-246 and ADX-248 further support Aldeyra’s position as a leader in RASP modulation, a novel pharmacology that potentially addresses a broad array of diseases characterized by inflammation,” stated Todd C. Brady, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Aldeyra. “Few safe, broadly active, orally administered therapeutic options are available for the treatment of systemic immune-mediated diseases, and only a single drug is approved for the treatment of geographic atrophy.”

ADX-246 is designed to treat immune-mediated systemic diseases thought to be caused or exacerbated by pro-inflammatory RASP. ADX-246 is one of the most potent RASP modulators developed by Aldeyra and has demonstrated activity following systemic administration in animal models of sepsis, hepatitis, and atopic dermatitis.

ADX-248 is designed to reduce the inflammation and macromolecular aggregate formation associated with geographic atrophy, a severe form of macular degeneration. Pro-inflammatory RASP are associated with inflammation in geographic atrophy and potentially contribute to visual impairment in low-light settings early in the course of the disease. Further, retinaldehyde, a well-described RASP associated with retinal disease, leads to the formation of macromolecular aggregates that comprise, in part, retinal inclusions characteristic of geographic atrophy and related diseases, including Stargardt disease and the dry form of age-related macular degeneration.

In aggregate, more than 100 million individuals in the United States may be impacted by diseases associated with systemic inflammation.1 Geographic atrophy, a leading cause of blindness, affects more than 1 million people in the United States.2

About Aldeyra

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing innovative therapies designed to treat immune-mediated diseases. Our approach is to discover and develop pharmaceuticals that modulate immunological systems, instead of directly inhibiting or activating single protein targets, with the goal of optimizing multiple pathways at once while minimizing toxicity. Our product candidates include RASP (reactive aldehyde species) modulators ADX‑629, ADX‑246, ADX‑248, and chemically related molecules for the potential treatment of systemic and retinal immune-mediated diseases. Our pre-commercial product candidates are reproxalap, a RASP modulator for the potential treatment of dry eye disease (under U.S. Food and Drug Administration New Drug Application review) and allergic conjunctivitis, and ADX-2191, a novel formulation of intravitreal methotrexate for the potential treatment of primary vitreoretinal lymphoma (under U.S. Food and Drug Administration New Drug Application review), proliferative vitreoretinopathy, and other rare sight-threatening retinal diseases. For more information, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.aldeyra.com%2F and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

