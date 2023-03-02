E-Cite Welcomes Entertainment Icon Vin Di Bona to Advisory Board

BOTHELL, WA / ACCESSWIRE / February 23, 2023 / VaporBrands International, Inc. dba E-Cite Motors Group, (OTC PINK:VAPR) announced that Vin Di Bona has joined E-Cites Advisory Board.

Vin Di Bona is an American television producer of television shows such as MacGyver, Entertainment Tonight, and America's Funniest Home Videos. He runs an eponymous production company called Vin Di Bona Productions. In 2010, Di Bona launched a second business, FishBowl Worldwide Media, an independent production company developing properties for film, television, digital platforms and brands.

Vin is a pioneer in comedic reality programming and a 50-year entertainment industry veteran, Peabody and three-time Emmy Award-winning Executive Producer Vin Di Bona is the creator and executive producer ofAmerica's Funniest Home Videos. Now in its 33rd year, AFV is the longest-running, primetime entertainment show in the history of ABC. His diverse experience in producing and directing includes television movies, broadcast and cable series, network specials, music award shows, and variety programming. Di Bona was past Co Chair and continues to serve on the Emerson College Board. Vin is also on the Board of Directors for Paulist Productions and the Petersen Automobile Museum. In addition, Di Bona also serves as Board Member Emeritus for the Smithsonian Institution.

In 2023 Di Bona seized a new opportunity when he sold a major stake in Vin Di Bona Productions and FishBowl Worldwide Media to an investor group led by Clarion Capital Partners, LLC. For a period, Di Bona remains CEO and President of both companies which operate within Clarion-backed V10 Entertainment.

Vin Di Bona remarked: "I have a philosophy about success. It may be right, or it may be wrong. I think there's four elements. I think it's preparation. I think there's execution. There's expertise, and then there's luck. I am a car guy and the team at E-Cite has spent their lives preparing. Their expertise speaks for itself. Now it is time for execution and with any luck at all we will have a hit that will develop into a legacy."

Gene Langmesser E-Cite COO stated: "I have known and worked with Vin for many years and welcome his insight, participation, and automotive acumen. His experience, passion, and production expertise further elevate our capabilities."

Vin is a vintage and classic car collector with some of the most unique and rare automobiles in the world. These 100 Point Concours Competition cars range from a Jaguar, Bentley, Rolls Royce, Mercedes, Ferrari, Aston Martin, Lincoln, and a special 7-8-9 SS, built by N2A motors.

Note* E-Cite's vehicles are in no way categorized as "Kit Cars" as they are manufactured new vehicles.

About VaporBrands International, dba E-Cite Motors
www.ecitemotors.com (OTC PINK:VAPR) is a publicly traded company based in Bothell that is developing for manufacturing, state of the art electric vehicles utilizing the latest in technologies with a flare of some of the iconic autos of the past. VAPR recently acquired 100% ownership in E-Cite Motors, Acclaimed Automotive www.acclaimedauto.com, and N2A Motors www.n2amotors.com a California-based custom auto manufacturer and car factory specializing in designing, engineering and building prototype, concept, and limited production vehicles for OEMs, corporations, movies, and private owners. N2A was led by legendary designer Gene Langmesser who now serves as the COO of the combined operations.

CONTACT:
VaporBrands International, Inc. dba E-Cite Motors
[email protected]

