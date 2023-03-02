ECS, a leader in advanced technology, science, and engineering solutions, announced today that President John+Heneghan has been recognized as a 2023 Wash100 Award winner by Executive Mosaic, an international leadership organization and media company. The annual Wash100 list honors 100 “executives of consequence,” the most influential private and public sector leaders in the government contracting industry. This marks the second consecutive year that Heneghan has been recognized on the list.

Heneghan, who assumed the role of president of ECS in 2022, earned this year’s award because of his efforts to spearhead new growth, expand public sector offerings, and steer ECS’ company strategy over the last year. Highlights from the previous year under Heneghan’s leadership include ECS’ %24430+million+recompete+win from the U.S. Army Cyber Command, being recognized as the top contractor providing artificial intelligence (AI) solutions to the Department of Defense (DoD), and new growth efforts with the acquisition+of+Iron+Vine+Security.

“I’m honored to once again be named to the Wash100 list, but this award represents the excellent work of all ECS employees and the impact we as a company are having on our nation’s top technology priorities,” said Heneghan. “ECS is committed to providing innovative, results-driven solutions for our customers—whether it’s applying AI technology to the warfighter and intel missions, helping organizations accelerate their digital transformation strategy, or securing our nation’s most sensitive assets.”

“John has positioned ECS into the sweet spot of artificial intelligence and machine learning and securely entrenched the company into the DoD, including valued support for stabilizing the military efforts in Ukraine,” said Jim Garrettson, chief executive officer of Executive Mosaic. “The Wash100 is a unique award because it is presented in advance of what the selection committee believes will be a consequential contribution in the year ahead, and John’s leadership of ECS is on track to fulfill that prediction.”

About ECS

ECS, ASGN’s federal government segment, delivers advanced solutions in cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence (AI), cloud, application and IT modernization, science, and engineering. The company solves critical, complex challenges for customers across the U.S. public sector, defense, intelligence, and commercial industries. ECS maintains partnerships with leading cloud, cybersecurity, and AI/ML providers and holds specialized certifications in their technologies. Headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia, ECS has more than 3,500 employees throughout the United States. For more information, visit ECStech.com.

About ASGN Incorporated

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN) is a leading provider of IT services and solutions, including technology and creative digital marketing, across the commercial and government sectors. ASGN helps corporate enterprises and government organizations develop, implement and operate critical IT and business solutions through its integrated offering of professional staffing and IT solutions. For more information, visit us at asgn.com.

