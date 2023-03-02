MORRISTOWN, N.J., Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( ICPT), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases, will announce its fourth quarter and full-year 2022 financial results on Thursday, March 2, 2023. The announcement will be followed by a conference call and audio webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET.



Participants can access the conference call live via webcast which will be available on the investor page of the company’s website at http://ir.interceptpharma.com . Participants who wish to ask a question may register here to receive dial-in numbers and a unique pin to join the call. While not required, it is recommended you join 10 minutes prior to the event's start. A replay of the call will be available on Intercept’s website following the completion of the call.



About Intercept

Intercept is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases, including primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and severe alcohol-associated hepatitis (sAH). For more information, please visit www.interceptpharma.com or connect with the Company on Twitter and LinkedIn.



Contact

For more information about Intercept, please contact:

Investor inquiries: [email protected]

Media inquiries: [email protected]





