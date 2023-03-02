RumbleOn, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBL) (the “Company” or “RumbleOn”), the nation's first technology-based omnichannel powersports platform, today announced that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2022 operational and financial results before the market opens on Thursday, March 16, 2023.

The Company has scheduled a conference call and webcast on the same day at 7:30 a.m. Central Time (8:30 a.m. Eastern Time) to discuss its operational and financial results.

What: RumbleOn Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call

When: Thursday, March 16, 2023, at 7:30 am Central Time (8:30 a.m. Eastern Time)

Conference Call Dial In: 1-877-407-9716 for United States callers, or 1-201-493-6779 for callers outside the United States; Conference ID: 13735860

Webcast: A live and archived webcast of the event will be accessible from the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.rumbleon.com

About RumbleOn

RumbleOn is the nation’s first technology-based omnichannel powersports platform. Headquartered in the Dallas Metroplex, RumbleOn provides the only technology-led omnichannel platform in powersports with a broad footprint of physical locations, full-line manufacturer representation and high-quality used inventory to transform the entire customer experience. Our goal is to integrate the best of both the physical and digital, and make the transition between the two seamless. To learn more please visit us online at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.rumbleon.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230223005163/en/