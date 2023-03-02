Belden Inc. (NYSE: BDC) (the “Company”), a leading global supplier of network infrastructure solutions, today announced that Brian Lieser, VP of Global Products of Industrial Automation Solutions, has been appointed EVP of Industrial Automation Solutions, effective immediately. Lieser succeeds Dr. Ashish Chand, who was appointed as President and CEO of Belden earlier today.

"We are fortunate to have a proven leader like Brian Lieser take the helm of our Industrial Automation Solutions business," said Chand. "Brian has been with the Belden family for more than a decade and has time and again demonstrated an unwavering commitment to the needs and success of our customers, as well as a dedication to leading and developing a team of exceptional talent. His extensive industry experience and track record of driving operational excellence make him a natural choice to lead Industrial Automation Solutions, and I have full confidence in his ability and leadership."

"I'm excited and honored to be taking on this new opportunity and leading the Industrial Automation Solutions team at a critical moment in its growth," said Lieser. "We are continuing to accelerate our innovation and expand our product portfolio to provide solutions that help our customers drive towards the next era of digitalization. I look forward to leading our strong team of associates, focused on expanding our market share and enhancing the value we provide to our customers.

About Brian Lieser

Mr. Lieser joined Belden in 2009, and most recently served as VP of Global Products of Industrial Automation Solutions where he was responsible for product strategy, roadmap, and development as well as domestic and international growth, particularly within Asia and Europe. Prior to that, he held various positions within Belden's Industrial Automation Solutions business, including VP of Industrial Network Solutions and VP of Industrial Connectivity Solutions. Previously, Mr. Lieser held positions at Rockwell Automation, Rosemount, and MTS Systems. Mr. Lieser holds a Bachelor of Science in Aerospace Engineering from the University of Minnesota and an MBA in Marketing from the University of St. Thomas.

About Belden

Belden Inc. delivers the infrastructure that makes the digital journey simpler, smarter and secure. We’re moving beyond connectivity, from what we make to what we make possible through a performance-driven portfolio, forward-thinking expertise and purpose-built solutions. With a legacy of quality and reliability spanning 120-plus years, we have a strong foundation to continue building the future. We are headquartered in St. Louis and have manufacturing capabilities in North America, Europe, Asia, and Africa. For more information, visit us at www.belden.com; follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230223005067/en/