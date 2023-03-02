urban-gro, Inc. Announces Industry Conference Participation for the Remainder of First Quarter 2023

Author's Avatar
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

LAFAYETTE, Colo., Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- urban-gro, Inc. ( UGRO) (“urban-gro” or the “Company”), an integrated professional services and design-build firm offering solutions to the Controlled Environment Agriculture (“CEA”) and commercial sectors, today announced its participation in the following February and March industry and investor conferences:

  • Indoor AgCon, Las Vegas, NV, Feb. 27-28: urban-gro will be exhibiting at Booth 207.
  • Georgia City-County Management Association (GCCMA) Spring Conference, Athens, GA, March 7-10: GCCMA is the premier association of professional local government leaders. Members of the urban-gro architecture team will be in attendance and participating in meetings.
  • New England Cannabis Convention (NECANN) Boston, Boston, MA, March 10-12: urban-gro will be exhibiting at Booth 806 and hosting a networking event in collaboration with Pipp Horticulture.
  • 35th Annual Roth Conference, Dana Point, CA, Mar. 12-14: Brad Nattrass, Chief Executive Officer, and Dan Droller, Executive Vice President, Corporate Development & Investor Relations, will be participating in investor meetings.
  • CannaReg Summit, Burlington, VT, March 22-23: Sam Andras, Executive Vice President, Business Development, will be speaking in a session titled “Designing a Facility with Longevity in Mind” on Wednesday, March 22 at 5:45 PM ET as well as participating in meetings.

To schedule an initial consultation regarding retail or indoor cultivation facility design, engineering, construction and cultivation optimization at the upcoming conferences, please contact [email protected] To schedule a one-on-one meeting with management at the 35th Annual Roth Conference, attendees should contact [email protected] or their conference host representative.

About urban-gro, Inc.
urban-gro, Inc.® ( UGRO) is an integrated professional services and design-build firm. We offer value-added architectural, engineering, and construction management solutions to the Controlled Environment Agriculture (“CEA”), industrial, healthcare, and other commercial sectors. Innovation, collaboration, and creativity drive our team to provide exceptional customer experiences. With offices across North America and in Europe, we deliver Your Vision – Built. Learn more by visiting urban-gro.com.

Investor Contacts:
Dan Droller – urban-gro, Inc.
EVP Corporate Development & Investor Relations
-or-
Jeff Sonnek – ICR, Inc.
720.730.8160
[email protected]

Media Contact:
Mark Sinclair – MATTIO Communications
(650) 269-9530
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODc1NDk1MyM1NDI0NzYxIzIwOTQ2MTM=
urban-gro.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.