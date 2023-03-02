European Wax Center, Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results on March 9th

PLANO, Texas, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- European Wax Center, Inc. ( EWCZ), the largest and fastest-growing franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States, today announced that it plans to report fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, March 9th, 2023. Following the release, the company’s management will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET/7:00 a.m. CT to review the results.

To access the conference call dial-in information, analysts should click here to register online at least 15 minutes before the start of the call. All other participants are asked to access the earnings webcast at https://investors.waxcenter.com/. A replay of the webcast will be available two hours after the call and archived on the same web page for one year.

About European Wax Center, Inc.
European Wax Center, Inc. ( EWCZ) is the largest and fastest-growing franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States providing guests with an unparalleled, professional personal care experience administered by highly trained wax specialists within the privacy of clean, individual waxing suites. European Wax Center, Inc. continues to revolutionize the waxing industry with their innovative Comfort Wax® formulated with the highest quality ingredients to make waxing a more efficient and relatively painless experience. Delivering a 360-degree guest experience, they also offer a collection of proprietary products to help enhance and extend waxing results. Founded in 2004, European Wax Center, Inc. is headquartered in Plano, Texas. Its network includes 944 centers in 45 states as of December 31, 2022. For more information, including how to receive your first wax free, please visit: https://waxcenter.com.

Investor Contact
Bethany Johns
[email protected]
469-270-6888

Media Contact
Creative Media Marketing
Meredith Needle
[email protected]
212-979-8884

