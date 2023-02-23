Yutong Takes Top Spot in European Electric Bus Market for 2022

Author's Avatar
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

LONDON, Feb. 23, 2023

LONDON, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Yutong Bus ("Yutong", SHA: 600066), a leading global manufacturer of electric buses, led sales of electric buses in Europe last year on the strength of its high-quality vehicles.

COP26___E12.jpg

The company came out top in a ranking compiled by Chatrou CME Solutions Europe, with 479 buses sold in Europe in 2022. The top ranking cements Yutong's position as a formidable player in the ultra-competitive Chinese electric bus industry.

2.jpg

The data from Chatrou CME Solutions shows the market share for zero-emissions buses in European cities has now reached 30%. The Dutch consulting company has long tracked changes and trends in the new-energy commercial vehicle market, becoming an authoritative voice on the state of the electric bus industry in Europe.

Yutong's European sales jumped 58% in sales in 2022 year-on-year, compared with the year before, while its market share rose from 9.2% in 2021 to 11.5% in 2022, serving as a testament to the quality of the company's products delivered to the market. Yutong has sold its products all over the world. The report indicated that Yutong entered the European market in 2018 and has exported more than 2,200 units in total, covering more than 15 countries, namely, Poland, Denmark, France, Finland, Norway, the UK, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Bulgaria, Iceland, etc.

European demand for zero-emissions buses continues to rise with the need for hybrid, natural gas, and alternative energy buses growing, in addition to pure electric. Chinese buses are playing an increasingly important role in the green transformation of public transportation in Europe.

Fueling the company's success, Yutong has been actively promoting its transformation from a bus manufacturer to a green mobility solution provider. European countries are consciously promoting zero-emissions public transportation, making Yutong's "product + service" model an obvious choice when procuring vehicles and mobility solutions for their respective market.

2022 was a very successful year for the new energy market globally, and Yutong was able to cement its reputation in terms of products, services, solutions, and technology. The company's push for internationalization ushered in a significant opportunity to steadily expand its overseas footprint.

In addition to Europe, the new energy buses from Yutong Bus have been used in more than 20 countries and regions around the world, achieving good operation in Qatar, Mexico, Chile, Singapore, Australia, and other countries, developing green public transportation.

favicon.png?sn=CN21796&sd=2023-02-23 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/yutong-takes-top-spot-in-european-electric-bus-market-for-2022-301754380.html

SOURCE Yutong Bus

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN21796&Transmission_Id=202302230725PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN21796&DateId=20230223
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.