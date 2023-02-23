EVERI'S FINTECH AND LOYALTY PLATFORMS MEET SOC 2 ENHANCED SECURITY STANDARD

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 23, 2023

First Gaming Industry Supplier to Attain this Level of Control Credentials Certification

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Everi Payments Inc., the wholly owned subsidiary and FinTech business of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EVRI) ("Everi" or "the Company"), a premier provider of land-based and digital casino gaming content and products, financial technology, and player loyalty solutions, today announced the Company successfully completed a System and Organization Control ("SOC") 2 Type 1 audit examination for maintaining effective controls over the security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality and data privacy of its FinTech, Loyalty, and Digital iGaming platforms.

The SOC 2 is an auditing standard developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), designed to meet the needs of existing or potential customers who need assurance about the effectiveness of controls used by hospitality customers to process customer information. SOC 2 defines criteria for managing customer data based upon five trust principles: security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy. The SOC 2 Certification demonstrates Everi's ability to implement critical security policies, prove compliance over an extended period, and applies an extra layer of safety to customer data emanating from the Company's real-money online gaming content delivery to operators.

"Our relationship with our customers is built on trust, and we strive to ensure our customers are confident we are committed to continually investing to maintain the highest levels of security and compliance for our FinTech and Loyalty solutions," said Randy Taylor, Everi President and CEO. "Achieving SOC2 compliance is a major milestone that acknowledges our efforts and reinforces our commitment to ensuring that security is a fundamental component of our company culture."

"Maintaining SOC 2 compliance confirms for our casino customers that Everi has the highest level of security and controls for data safety and privacy," said Lance Harris, Everi SVP & CISO. "We have an unwavering commitment to SOC 2 compliance across our spectrum of products and services, which ensures Everi's systems are protected against any unauthorized physical or logical access."

A copy of Everi's SOC 2 audit certification is available to current and prospective customers upon request.

About Everi

Everi's mission is to lead the gaming industry through the power of people, imagination, and technology. As one of the largest suppliers of technology solutions for the casino floor that also has an expanding focus in adjacent industries, our commitment is to continually develop products and services that provide gaming entertainment, improve our customers' patron engagement, and help our customers operate their businesses more efficiently. We develop entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators. Everi is a leading innovator and provider of trusted financial technology solutions that power casino floors, improve casinos' operational efficiencies, and fulfill regulatory compliance requirements. The Company also develops and supplies player loyalty tools and mobile-first applications that drive increased patron engagement for our customers and venues in the casino, sports, entertainment, and hospitality industries. For more information, please visit www.everi.com, which is updated regularly with financial and other information about the Company.

