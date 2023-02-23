Natural Grocers® Named Official Food Purveyor of CineCHEF 2023, presented by The Boulder International Film Festival

Author's Avatar
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Feb. 23, 2023

Home-grown grocer proudly supports culinary showdown with award-winning chefs crafting cinema-based masterpieces

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural Grocers®, the leading family-operated organic and natural grocery retailer in the U.S., is proud to be the Official Food Purveyor of CineCHEF 2023. The event is the unofficial kick-off for the 2023 Boulder International Film Festival (BIFF). The Festival (March 2 – 5), attracts more than 25,000 film enthusiasts, media and industry each year. CineCHEF will be held Thursday, March 2nd from 5:30 – 7 p.m. and features an award-winning lineup from among Boulder and Denver's top chefs.

Natural_Grocers_CineCHEF.jpg

FEATURED CHEFS

  • Chef Jeremy McGinty - Chef de Cuisine, River and Woods
  • Chef Patrick Balcom - Executive Chef/Owner, Farow
  • Chef Rich Byers - Executive Chef, Jill's Restaurant & Bistro, St Julien Hotel & Spa
  • Chef Linda Hampsten Fox - Executive Chef/Owner, The Bindery
  • Chef Chris Royster - Executive Chef, Flagstaff House
  • Chef Bob Sargent - Owner & Executive Chef, Savory Cuisine
  • Chef Mike Thom - Executive Chef, Spruce Farm & Fish, Hotel Boulderado
  • Chef Cesar Tamariz - Executive Chef, Kachina Cantina

NATURAL GROCERS & CINECHEF 2023
Natural Grocers has donated $500 gift cards for each chef to assist in this culinary showdown. The chefs will use their talents to create film-inspired dishes for attendees to enjoy. The organizers behind BIFF 2023, invite the community to taste these cinema-based masterpieces, while also enjoying music, paired wines, local beers and desserts, all with the spectacular view from the Crystal building on Pearl St.

Raquel Isely, Vice President of Marketing stated, "We're thrilled to be a part of this year's CineCHEF event and connect with the Boulder International Film Festival community. Natural Grocers believes that everyone should have access to nutritional education and live in a thriving, regenerating environment. We can't wait to see what the chefs create with the food and ingredients from our store. Natural Grocers good4u® Crew will be onsite at the event to chat with attendees, hand out movie-night themed samples and answer any questions."

ABOUT NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE
Founded in 1955, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products, and dietary supplements. The products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial colors, flavors, preservatives or sweeteners, or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products, and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, clean, and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers make informed health and nutrition choices. The Company has 166 stores in 21 states. Visit www.naturalgrocers.com for more information and store locations.

ABOUT THE FESTIVAL
The Boulder International Film Festival brings films and filmmakers from around the world to Boulder for a four-day celebration of the art of cinema. BIFF consistently features a wide variety of films from local, national, and international filmmakers, including many that have gone on to significant box-office success and multiple Oscar nominations. Adding to the BIFF experience are events featuring nationally renowned chefs, filmmaker happy hours, multiple opening night galas, talented musicians and much more. Visit https://biff1.com/ for more information.

Natural_Grocers_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=LA22665&sd=2023-02-23 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/natural-grocers-named-official-food-purveyor-of-cinechef-2023-presented-by-the-boulder-international-film-festival-301753957.html

SOURCE Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA22665&Transmission_Id=202302230753PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA22665&DateId=20230223
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.