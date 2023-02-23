RONN MOTOR GROUP HAS FINALIZED THE FEASIBILITY AND ENGINEERING OF NEW HYDROGEN FUEL CELL ELECTRIC CLASS 3-6 COMMERCIAL DELIVERY PLATFORM DESIGN

Author's Avatar
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 23, 2023

RONN Expands product line to include electric hydrogen fuel cell delivery vehicles

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RONN Motor Group (OTC:LPHM) announced the establishment of a dedicated logistics division that will launch Class 3 through Class 6 Hydrogen Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles (HFCEV) designed for logistic medium-duty trucks to serve the urban delivery market globally.

(HFCEV) logistic delivery vehicles will offer a unique zero-emission solution to fleets and logistics customers. The trucks will travel more than 300+ miles on a single fueling with hydrogen storage of approximately 40kg. A second storage option will allow for a range of 500 plus miles.

The RONN truck line will include cab-over, box delivery, cutaway delivery, walk-through parcel delivery, and drop roof walk-through parcel delivery trucks. RONN Motor Group anticipates delivering proto-types Q4 2023 and showcasing the vehicles to US fleets Q2 of 2024.

"The growing demand for zero emissions logistics at the corporate and government levels is too large to ignore," said Ronn Ford, CEO of RONN Motor Group, "Our ability to quickly scale our technology to fill that demand allows us to offer logistics customers a solution that will support their fleets with improved range, superior payloads and the flexibility that real-world duty cycles need."

True Zero Emissions

Hydrogen Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles offer significant benefits over battery electric vehicles including:

  • Extended range.
  • Improved payloads.
  • Extended duty cycles.
  • Minimum downtime for refueling.
  • Longer, consistent range without sacrificing payload.
  • Hydrogen Fuel Cells do not deteriorate in cold weather, providing a consistent range over variable temperatures and weather conditions.

Like all-electric vehicles, Hydrogen Fuel Cell Electric vehicles use electricity to power an electric motor. In contrast to other electric vehicles, HFCEVs produce electricity using a fuel cell powered by hydrogen rather than drawing electricity from a battery.

The amount of energy stored onboard is determined by the size of the hydrogen fuel tanks.

ABOUT RONN MOTOR GROUP

RONN Motor Group has dedicated ten years to developing a full line of luxury, high-performance vehicles. The full product portfolio includes a Class 3-6 Hydrogen Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles (HFCEV) product line expected in 2024 including logistic trucks with a subsequent launch of MYST Q-Series SUV. )

RONN Motor Group is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ, with an Engineering and Innovation Center scheduled to open in Detroit in late 2023. For additional information go to www.RonnMotorGroup.com or contact Sheila R. Stewart at 480.414.9922 (direct) or [email protected].

DISCLOSURE: This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created thereby. Investors are cautioned that all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, the ability of RONN Motor Group to accomplish its stated business plan. RONN Motor Group believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate, and the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate. Considering the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by RONN Motor Group or any other person.

favicon.png?sn=CG22690&sd=2023-02-23 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ronn-motor-group-has-finalized-the-feasibility-and-engineering-of-new-hydrogen-fuel-cell-electric-class-3-6-commercial-delivery-platform-design-301754139.html

SOURCE RONN Motor Group

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CG22690&Transmission_Id=202302230800PR_NEWS_USPR_____CG22690&DateId=20230223
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.