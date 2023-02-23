PR Newswire

RONN Expands product line to include electric hydrogen fuel cell delivery vehicles

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RONN Motor Group (OTC:LPHM) announced the establishment of a dedicated logistics division that will launch Class 3 through Class 6 Hydrogen Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles (HFCEV) designed for logistic medium-duty trucks to serve the urban delivery market globally.

(HFCEV) logistic delivery vehicles will offer a unique zero-emission solution to fleets and logistics customers. The trucks will travel more than 300+ miles on a single fueling with hydrogen storage of approximately 40kg. A second storage option will allow for a range of 500 plus miles.

The RONN truck line will include cab-over, box delivery, cutaway delivery, walk-through parcel delivery, and drop roof walk-through parcel delivery trucks. RONN Motor Group anticipates delivering proto-types Q4 2023 and showcasing the vehicles to US fleets Q2 of 2024.

"The growing demand for zero emissions logistics at the corporate and government levels is too large to ignore," said Ronn Ford, CEO of RONN Motor Group, "Our ability to quickly scale our technology to fill that demand allows us to offer logistics customers a solution that will support their fleets with improved range, superior payloads and the flexibility that real-world duty cycles need."

True Zero Emissions

Hydrogen Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles offer significant benefits over battery electric vehicles including:

Extended range.

Improved payloads.

Extended duty cycles.

Minimum downtime for refueling.

Longer, consistent range without sacrificing payload.

Hydrogen Fuel Cells do not deteriorate in cold weather, providing a consistent range over variable temperatures and weather conditions.

Like all-electric vehicles, Hydrogen Fuel Cell Electric vehicles use electricity to power an electric motor. In contrast to other electric vehicles, HFCEVs produce electricity using a fuel cell powered by hydrogen rather than drawing electricity from a battery.

The amount of energy stored onboard is determined by the size of the hydrogen fuel tanks.

ABOUT RONN MOTOR GROUP

RONN Motor Group has dedicated ten years to developing a full line of luxury, high-performance vehicles. The full product portfolio includes a Class 3-6 Hydrogen Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles (HFCEV) product line expected in 2024 including logistic trucks with a subsequent launch of MYST Q-Series SUV. )

RONN Motor Group is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ, with an Engineering and Innovation Center scheduled to open in Detroit in late 2023. For additional information go to www.RonnMotorGroup.com or contact Sheila R. Stewart at 480.414.9922 (direct) or [email protected] .

DISCLOSURE: This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created thereby. Investors are cautioned that all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, the ability of RONN Motor Group to accomplish its stated business plan. RONN Motor Group believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate, and the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate. Considering the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by RONN Motor Group or any other person.

