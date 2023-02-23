PR Newswire

ÄNGELHOLM, Sweden, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OXE Marines AB (publ) diesel-powered outboards with water jet propulsion, which were developed together with JET-TECH, were nominated as one of the innovations of the year at the recently concluded International Boat Show in Miami. The engine is one of the world's most powerful outboards with water jet propulsion and has been made possible due to OXE's proprietary power transmission system that can handle very high torques.

By equipping an OXE300 diesel-powered outboard with waterjet technology, OXE Marine, together with JET-TECH, has created a configuration that combines OXE Marine's powerful and fuel-efficient outboard with the advantages of waterjet propulsion. The configuration is the world's first and most powerful outboard with water jet propulsion and axial flow.

"The nomination is great recognition for both our technology and our innovation capabilites. No one has succeeded in combining a fuel-efficient and powerful diesel outboard like the OXE300 with water jet propulsion in the same successful way," states Anders Berg, CEO of OXE Marine AB.

Waterjet propulsion lacks the traditional propeller and propels the boat forward by creating a powerful jetstream of water. The lack of a traditional propeller allows a flatter hull, is easier to maneuver in shallow water, and is a kinder choice for the marine environment as it eliminates the need for sharp propellers. Thanks to OXE Marine's unique belt transmission system, all torque generated by the diesel engine is transferred to the water jet drive itself without loss of power.

"The commercial launch of the world's first and most powerful diesel outboard with waterjet propulsion and the highest efficiency of all waterjet engines, represents a game-changer. Others are not able to transfer such high torques to the lower part of the rig, but we do it thanks to our belt drive which, in combination with a waterjet drive, can handle even higher loads," says Douglas Natoce, President at OXE Marine AB.

