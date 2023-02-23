OXE MARINE'S WATER JET ENGINE NOMINATED FOR INNOVATION OF THE YEAR AT THE MIAMI INTERNATIONAL BOAT SHOW

Author's Avatar
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

ÄNGELHOLM, Sweden, Feb. 23, 2023

ÄNGELHOLM, Sweden, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OXE Marines AB (publ) diesel-powered outboards with water jet propulsion, which were developed together with JET-TECH, were nominated as one of the innovations of the year at the recently concluded International Boat Show in Miami. The engine is one of the world's most powerful outboards with water jet propulsion and has been made possible due to OXE's proprietary power transmission system that can handle very high torques.

By equipping an OXE300 diesel-powered outboard with waterjet technology, OXE Marine, together with JET-TECH, has created a configuration that combines OXE Marine's powerful and fuel-efficient outboard with the advantages of waterjet propulsion. The configuration is the world's first and most powerful outboard with water jet propulsion and axial flow.

"The nomination is great recognition for both our technology and our innovation capabilites. No one has succeeded in combining a fuel-efficient and powerful diesel outboard like the OXE300 with water jet propulsion in the same successful way," states Anders Berg, CEO of OXE Marine AB.

Waterjet propulsion lacks the traditional propeller and propels the boat forward by creating a powerful jetstream of water. The lack of a traditional propeller allows a flatter hull, is easier to maneuver in shallow water, and is a kinder choice for the marine environment as it eliminates the need for sharp propellers. Thanks to OXE Marine's unique belt transmission system, all torque generated by the diesel engine is transferred to the water jet drive itself without loss of power.

"The commercial launch of the world's first and most powerful diesel outboard with waterjet propulsion and the highest efficiency of all waterjet engines, represents a game-changer. Others are not able to transfer such high torques to the lower part of the rig, but we do it thanks to our belt drive which, in combination with a waterjet drive, can handle even higher loads," says Douglas Natoce, President at OXE Marine AB.

For more information, please contact:

Anders Berg, CEO, OXE Marine AB, [email protected], +46 70 358 91 55
Douglas Natoce, President, OXE Marine AB, [email protected], 813-624-3211

OXE Marine AB (publ) (NASDAQ STO: OXE) is the company behind the world's first high performance diesel outboard. The company's unique and patented solutions for high transmission between powerhead and lower leg has led to a global high demand for the company's outboards. OXE Marine are on a journey to make life at sea prosperous for people and planet.

Certified Adviser FNCA Sweden AB is Certified Adviser for OXE Marine AB (publ). Contact details to FNCA Sweden AB: tel. +46 8 528 00 399, e-mail [email protected].

The following files are available for download:

favicon.png?sn=IO23138&sd=2023-02-23 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oxe-marines-water-jet-engine-nominated-for-innovation-of-the-year-at-the-miami-international-boat-show-301754425.html

SOURCE OXE Marine AB

rt.gif?NewsItemId=IO23138&Transmission_Id=202302230752PR_NEWS_USPR_____IO23138&DateId=20230223
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.