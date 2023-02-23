PR Newswire

Broadens Access to High-Quality, Sought-After Cannabis Strains for Medical Patients across the Sunshine State

MIAMI, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Cansortium Inc. (CSE: TIUM.U) (OTCQX: CNTMF) ("Fluent" or the "Company"), a vertically-integrated, multi-state cannabis company operating under the Fluent™ brand, broadened its cannabis genetic portfolio by collaborating with Marty Calabrese, the founder of Origins TK Selects and creator of OG Kush and Triangle Kush. Origins TK Selects' genetics will be cultivated under the guidance of Fluent's premier legacy growers, Freedom Town Holdings. Fluent is initially rolling out Origins OG Kush and Origins Triangle Kush whole-flower to their 29 Florida dispensary locations with additional Origins TK Selects releases and genetics to be available to patients in the Sunshine State throughout the year.

"We are thrilled by our new relationship with Origins TK Selects and excited to bring both new and classic genetics to our customers across Florida," said Fluent CEO Robert Beasley. "Through our continued collaboration with Freedom Town Holdings and the addition of Origins TK Selects, we are broadening patient access to the highest-quality flower and medical cannabis products available."

Origins TK Selects Founder Marty Calabrese (aka TK) initially made huge waves in the cannabis scene in the early 1990s, developing genetics like OG Kush and Triangle Kush. The introduction of these varieties cemented Origins TK Selects' place in cannabis culture forever. After three decades, OG Kush and Triangle Kush have changed the cannabis landscape, become household names and continue to be two of the most sought-after varieties in the marketplace.

As part of the new collaboration, Fluent is also proud to announce TK's artwork to be featured at select Fluent dispensaries across Florida. Inspired by his love for surfing and cannabis, these art exhibitions enable visitors to immerse themselves in the beauty of the Sunshine State and appreciate the cannabis plant through TK's artistic and creative lens. Prints of TK's paintings will be available for sale at select Fluent retail locations.

"While I created OG Kush and Triangle Kush seeds by mere chance, these genetics have spread further than I ever could have imagined and eventually made their way to Southern California where their popularity exploded," said Origins TK Selects Founder Marty Calabrese. "Fluent has been on my radar for a while and is consistently producing top-notch flower. I'm excited to introduce some of cannabis' dankest varieties to my home state, as well as showcase my art at Fluent dispensaries across Florida."

Origins OG Kush and Origins Triangle Kush will be available exclusively to medical cannabis patients at Fluent's Florida dispensaries as early as Saturday, February 25.

About Cansortium Inc.



Cansortium Inc. is a vertically-integrated cannabis company with licenses and operations in Florida, Pennsylvania and Texas. The Company operates under the Fluent™ brand and is dedicated to being one of the highest quality cannabis companies for the communities it serves. This is driven by Cansortium's unrelenting commitment to operational excellence in cultivation, production, distribution and retail. The Company is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Cansortium Inc.'s common shares trade on the CSE under the symbol "TIUM.U" and on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol "CNTMF". For more information about the Company, please visit www.getfluent.com.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain information in this news release may constitute forward-looking information. In some cases, but not necessarily in all cases, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "targets", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "an opportunity exists", "is positioned", "estimates", "intends", "assumes", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate" or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections, or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking information. Statements containing forward-looking information are not historical facts but instead represent management's expectations, estimates, and projections regarding future events.

Forward-looking information is necessarily based on a number of opinions, assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company as of the date of this news release, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to the factors described in the public documents of the Company available at www.sedar.com. These factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect the Company; however, these factors should be considered carefully. There can be no assurance that such estimates and assumptions will prove to be correct. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements containing any forward-looking information, or the factors or assumptions underlying them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

