LENEXA, Kan., Feb. 23, 2023

Multi-layered bars bring a new type of snack to sweet baked goods with six layers of deliciousness in two mouth-watering flavors: Chocolate Caramel and Triple Chocolate

LENEXA, Kan., Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hostess Brands today announced the launch of its newest innovation, Hostess® Kazbars, a first-of-its-kind candy-bar-inspired innovation within the snack cakes market. The new Hostess innovation combines layers of soft chocolate cake, crème, candy crunch and melt-in-your-mouth caramel or smooth chocolate fudge. The bars are covered in a rich chocolate-flavored coating and topped with a delightful drizzle for an afternoon treat the whole family will enjoy. Hostess Kazbars will be available in two fan-favorite flavors: Chocolate Caramel and Triple Chocolate.

Hostess_launches_the_new_Hostess_Kazbars.jpg

"We know that consumers are craving multitextured snacks – and the variety of creamy, crunchy and rich layers in our new Kazbars will make every snacking experience a more joy-filled one," says Christopher Balach, general manager of Hostess Brands, LLC. "This new kind of snack delivers the familiar, moist Hostess cake consumers know and love with a new, delicious fusion of layers and textures. The snack has performed strongly with consumers throughout product-testing and we're excited to see that translate in the marketplace."

Hostess Kazbars will come in two sizes perfect for every snacking occasion. The product will be available at grocery and mass retailers nationwide in 10-ounce boxes containing eight individually wrapped 1.25-ounce mini bars. Single individually wrapped Kazbars also will be sold in a 2.75-ounce size at convenience stores as well as grocery and mass retailers nationwide. The product will hit shelves in mid-March.

To find a retailer near you, visit the Hostess® brand website at https://www.hostesscakes.com.

About Hostess Brands, Inc.

Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: TWNK) is a snacking powerhouse with a portfolio of iconic brands and a mission to inspire moments of joy by putting our heart into everything we do. Hostess Brands is proud to make America's No. 1 cupcake, mini donut and zero sugar cookie brands. With annual sales exceeding $1.3 billion and employing approximately 2,800 dedicated team members, Hostess Brands produces new and classic snacks, including Hostess® Donettes®, Twinkies®, CupCakes, Ding Dongs® and Zingers®, as well as a variety of Voortman® cookies and wafers. For more information about Hostess Brands please visit www.hostessbrands.com.

