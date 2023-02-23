Trimble Partners with Engineers Without Borders USA to Support Climate Resiliency and Education Efforts

Author's Avatar
4 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

WESTMINSTER, Colo., Feb. 23, 2023

Foundation Grant Builds on Long-Standing Collaboration and Includes Grants for Student Chapter Projects

WESTMINSTER, Colo., Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) and the Trimble Foundation announced today continued support for Engineers Without Borders USA (EWB-USA). The Foundation grant focuses on EWB-USA's climate resiliency projects and advancing its Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) education initiatives. The grant also extends support to EWB Student Chapters at universities with Trimble Technology Labs. The collaboration expands Trimble's ongoing support of EWB-USA's mission to develop engineering projects to build a better world.

Engineers_Without_Borders_USA_Trimble.jpg

Trimble and EWB-USA share a belief on the importance of addressing the long-term impacts of climate change on critical infrastructure as well as STEM education in underserved communities across the globe. This includes a sponsorship of EWB-USA's global portfolio of projects, centered on providing communities with resources and solutions in areas such as housing and improved building materials; infrastructure for heating and cooling; and water supply systems.

"Climate change has a profound impact on our world's infrastructure and requires us to not only adapt how we design and build but how we educate future engineers," said Boris Martin, president, EWB USA. "We look forward to continuing to partner with Trimble to create a world where every leader is equipped to build and every community is built to thrive."

Trimble's support for EWB-USA includes a commitment to build a robust STEM workforce by providing the next generation of engineers with multi-year, service-learning opportunities through a new project grant impact program. EWB-USA works with 170 student chapters housed within colleges and universities across the U.S. to enhance engineering education through unique skill building opportunities and apprenticeship style peer-to-peer exchange. The student-chapter grants will directly support University projects within institutions with established EWB chapters and Trimble Technology Labs. The combination provides a unique opportunity for climate resiliency work by empowering the next generation to deliver impactful projects worldwide.

"EWB-USA and Trimble share a dedication to building stronger communities throughout the world," said Emily Saunoi-Sandgren, chair, Trimble Foundation. "We are inspired by their work to prepare thousands of globally-responsible engineers to deliver critical infrastructure that can improve the lives of the most vulnerable and drive a sustainable future."

About Engineers Without Borders

Engineers Without Borders USA (EWB-USA) is a nonprofit organization building a better world through engineering projects that empower communities to meet their basic human needs and equip leaders to solve the world's most pressing challenges. EWB-USA's 14,000 highly skilled volunteers work on more than 500 projects in partnership with local communities, NGOs, governments and UN agencies around the globe to design and implement sustainable and technologically appropriate infrastructure solutions. For more information visit www.ewb-usa.org and connect with Engineers Without Borders USA on LinkedIn and Instagram.

About Trimble Foundation

Trimble Foundation is a donor-advised fund that focuses its charitable giving on the missions of supporting natural disaster and climate resilience, promoting female education and empowerment and advancing diversity, equity and inclusion. The Trimble Foundation is aligned to the company's commitment towards building a more sustainable future. For more information on the Trimble Foundation Fund, visit: foundation.trimble.com.

About Trimble

Trimble is an industrial technology company transforming the way the world works by delivering solutions that enable our customers to thrive. Core technologies in positioning, modeling, connectivity and data analytics connect the digital and physical worlds to improve productivity, quality, safety, transparency and sustainability. From purpose-built products to enterprise lifecycle solutions, Trimble is transforming industries such as agriculture, construction, geospatial and transportation. For more information about Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB), visit: www.trimble.com.

GTRMB

favicon.png?sn=SF22952&sd=2023-02-23 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trimble-partners-with-engineers-without-borders-usa-to-support-climate-resiliency-and-education-efforts-301754325.html

SOURCE Trimble

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF22952&Transmission_Id=202302230730PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF22952&DateId=20230223
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.