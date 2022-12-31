PR Newswire

OAK BROOK, Ill., Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE: FSS) (the "Company"), a leader in environmental and safety solutions, today announced the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire substantially all the assets and operations of Trackless Vehicles Limited ("Trackless"), a leading manufacturer of multi-purpose, municipal sidewalk tractors, for initial cash consideration of C$54 million (approximately US$40 million), subject to post-closing adjustments. In addition, the transaction also includes a contingent earn-out payment of up to C$6 million. The acquisition also includes the operations of Work Equipment Limited, the exclusive Trackless dealer in Southwestern and Northern Ontario, Canada.

Trackless, which is headquartered in Courtland, Ontario, Canada and employs approximately 90 people, generated revenues of approximately C$35 million for the year ended December 31, 2022.

Trackless manufactures the industry-leading, MT Series 7 tractor ("MT7"), which uses a variety of attachments to provide year-round value to its customers. Snow and ice attachments, including de-icing solutions, plows, and snowblowers can be used by customers during winter months, while during warmer periods, other attachments can be used in a variety of applications, such as concrete/asphalt maintenance, sweeping, tree and vegetation control, and materials hauling. The interchangeable Trackless attachments can help customers to achieve carbon reduction and other environmental goals by operating a single, highly-versatile unit instead of several purpose-built vehicles.

Trackless also supports the recurring aftermarket needs of its customers through a comprehensive parts offering, sales of which represent up to 20% of annual revenues. The superior design of the MT7, the breadth and depth of its attachment offerings, and a dedicated dealer network have allowed Trackless to establish a differentiated position in the industry.

"The acquisition of Trackless represents a strong addition to our municipal product offerings and further bolsters our position as an industry-leading diversified manufacturer of specialized vehicles for maintenance and infrastructure markets," said Jennifer L. Sherman, President and Chief Executive Officer. "With our Joe Johnson Equipment subsidiary currently the largest distributor of Trackless products in North America, we have a great appreciation of Trackless' products and reputation for quality and innovation. We are excited about the opportunities to leverage Federal Signal's distribution channel in the U.S. to expand the geographic reach of Trackless products and accelerate the growth trajectory of the business".

"Trackless has a proud history of growth through customer focus, quality products, and excellent service," noted Douglas Cadman, President of Trackless. "Federal Signal, through Joe Johnson Equipment, has been a valuable long-term partner of ours, and we are excited to be joining forces to launch the next phase of our growth".

The Company anticipates completing the transaction over the next 90 days, subject to customary closing conditions, and expects the acquisition to be accretive in 2023.

