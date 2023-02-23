CIBC becomes official Commercial and Private Wealth Bank of the Professional Pickleball Association Tour

4 minutes ago
CHICAGO, Feb. 23, 2023

CHICAGO, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - CIBC today announced a multi-year agreement to be the official Commercial and Private Wealth Bank of the Carvana Professional Pickleball Association (PPA) Tour, supporting the continued growth of pickleball as a professional sport across the US.

"Our CIBC team is pleased to be at the leading edge of supporting this dynamic sport as it continues its growth from the recreational courts to the highly competitive professional ranks," said Stephen Forbes, Executive Vice President, Chief Brand, Marketing and Client Officer. "With some of the best players in the sport, the PPA is creating an exciting and engaging opportunity to give our clients and communities the chance to experience professional pickleball up close."

CIBC will receive exclusive branding and title sponsorship of the VIP Lounge at each PPA Tour event as well as premier sponsorship position at tournaments in Florida, California and Texas.

"It's been an incredible journey to build out the PPA Tour's official categories over the last five years and provide our partners with high-end value and collaboration," said Connor Pardoe, CEO and commissioner of the PPA Tour. "We couldn't be more excited to bring CIBC aboard in 2023 as yet another major organization that has recognized the potential that pickleball represents in both sports and business."

CIBC's partnership with the PPA Tour follows recent affiliations with Chicago Red Stars and Canada Soccer as the bank supports organizations that make sports accessible and inclusive.

About CIBC

CIBC is a leading North American financial institution with 13 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. CIBC offers a full range of advice, solutions and services in the United States, across Canada and around the world. In the US, CIBC Bank USA provides commercial banking, private and personal banking and small business banking solutions and CIBC Private Wealth offers investment management, wealth strategies and legacy planning. Visit us at cibc.com/US.

About Carvana PPA Tour

The Carvana PPA Tour is the professional tour of pickleball, organizing events and rankings for the top male and female pickleball players worldwide and awarding more than $5.5 million in annual prize money with equal play and pay. The Carvana PPA Tour is set to host 25 events in 2023 at world-class facilities like the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Cincinnati, Mission Hills Country Club in California, and the Darling Tennis Center and Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas. Inviting all to compete and "play where the pros play," the Carvana PPA Tour offers amateur divisions of play for every level, unparalleled experiences for fans and spectators, gorgeous venues, pro player meet-and-greets, food/beverages, live entertainment, VIP upgrades, giveaways and games, shopping, vendors, and more. Founded in 2018 and based in Salt Lake City, UT, the Carvana PPA Tour is owned and operated by parent corporation, Pickleball.com. For more information, go to www.ppatour.com. See Pro Player Profiles and follow us on social: Twitter Instagram YouTube Facebook LinkedIn.


Private banking is offered by CIBC Bank USA, Member FDIC and Equal Housing Lender.

