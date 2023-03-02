Teva Pharmaceuticals, a U.S. affiliate of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE and TASE: TEVA),today announced the print publication of the IMPACT-TD Scale, an easy-to-use, standardized and clinician-rated assessment. The scale, developed by a consensus panel, will assist healthcare providers in determining the impact of tardive dyskinesia (TD) on different aspects of a patient’s daily functioning.

IMPACT-TD categorizes the consequences of TD symptoms into multiple functional domains: social, psychological/psychiatric, physical and vocational/educational/recreational. The scale was developed to collect insights from not only patients but also family members, caregivers and providers, to help foster more productive dialogue and provide the most comprehensive understanding of the impact of TD.

“Three out of four people who have TD say it severely impacts how they function, feel and interact with others. Yet, current clinical evaluation practices focus mainly on the severity of TD movements,” said Richard Jackson, MD, Assistant Clinical Adjunct Professor, University of Michigan School of Medicine Department of Psychiatry and lead author of the consensus statement. “Access to a standardized scale may provide a more thorough picture of a patient’s condition, helping to accurately monitor disease progression and potentially improve overall TD management and care.”

TD is a highly debilitating, chronic movement disorder that affects one in four people who take certain mental health treatments and is characterized by uncontrollable, abnormal and repetitive movements of the face, torso and/or other body parts. In the U.S., more than 780,000 people are living with TD but less than 15 percent have been formally diagnosed.

“Partnering with clinicians to evolve the treatment of TD remains a top priority for us,” said Eric Hughes, MD, PhD, Executive Vice President of R&D and Chief Medical Officer at Teva. “That’s why, along with our recent accomplishment of bringing a new treatment option to the community, we continue to support initiatives like this to advance care beyond therapies alone.”

The IMPACT-TD Scale consensus statement was published online in the Journal of Clinical Psychiatry in November 2022, and is out in print today. The consensus panel and published statement were sponsored by an independent medical grant from Teva.

