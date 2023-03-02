BREA, Calif., Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reborn Coffee, Inc. ( REBN) (“Reborn”, or the “Company”), a California-based retailer of specialty coffee, today announced it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Bay View Farm, a Kona coffee producer located on the Big Island of Hawaii, to produce and distribute Hawaiian cascara tea worldwide.



Located in the town of Honaunau, Bay View Farm has been producing and processing the highest quality Kona coffee since 1984. Kona Coffee is a specialty gourmet coffee grown on the slopes of Hualalai and Mauna Loa in the North and South Kona Districts of the Big Island of Hawaii. Currently, Bay View Farm has a milling process that can process 2 million pounds of coffee cherries per year.

Reborn and Bay View Farm will collaborate to produce coffee cherry tea, or “Cascara”, an herbal drink made from the dried skins and/or pulp of the fruit of the coffee plant that remain after the coffee beans have been collected from within. Coffee is processed opposite to most fruits, with the skin and pulp often discarded, and only the seeds being dried, roasted, and ground to make the coffee we drink. Cascara utilizes this byproduct of the coffee process to create an alternative caffeinated beverage that can be served hot or cold and has a fruity and floral flavor. It also removes any wastage from coffee processing which enables us to progress toward our sustainability goals. As the first Kona processed Cascara from Hawaii, all products will be packaged and branded under the Reborn Coffee name and distributed throughout the US and worldwide.

“Cascara is a popular emerging drink produced in tandem with coffee beans, and this partnership with Bay View Farm is a unique opportunity to promote it through our brand and retail outlets,” said Jay Kim, Chief Executive Officer of Reborn. “Similar to coffee grading, Bay View’s Kona coffee processing facility will take Cascara through the grading process to maintain the integrity and distinction of quality in different grades of Kona Cascara tea. Further R&D will be conducted by Reborn coffee scientists on site to assure the health benefits of these amazing product.

“Our partnership will provide an exciting new product as part of our specialty coffee offerings which will generate an additional income source for us and our coffee farming partners in Hawaii. We have also seen that the increasing demand for cascara from large U.S.-based coffee chains has, in some cases, led to higher prices than the coffee beans. We believe this partnership will help to continue diversifying our product line with a unique and complementary product to coffee, and support revenue growth for Reborn,” concluded Kim.

About Reborn Coffee

Reborn Coffee, Inc. ( REBN) is focused on serving high quality, specialty-roasted coffee at retail locations, kiosks, and cafes. Reborn is an innovative company that strives for constant improvement in the coffee experience through exploration of new technology and premier service, guided by traditional brewing techniques. Reborn believes they differentiate themselves from other coffee roasters through innovative techniques, including sourcing, washing, roasting, and brewing their coffee beans with a balance of precision and craft. For more information, please visit www.reborncoffee.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are “forward-looking statements.” While management has based any forward-looking statements included in this release on its current expectations, the information on which such expectations were based may change. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, as a result of various factors including those risks and uncertainties described in the Risk Factors section of our recently filed Registration Statement on Form S-1, as amended, and in the Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations section of our recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, which can be found on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, but are not limited to, the Company’s ability to successfully open the additional locations described herein as planned or at all, the Company’s ability to expand its business both within and outside of California (including as it relates to increasing sales and growing Average Unit Volumes at our existing stores), the degree of customer loyalty to our stores and products, the impact of COVID-19 on consumer traffic and costs, the fluctuation of economic conditions, competition and inflation. We urge you to consider those risks and uncertainties in evaluating our forward-looking statements. We caution readers not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

