6 minutes ago
Agora’s AI Noise Suppression removes unwanted noise and echoes from calls, allowing users to stream, chat or call anywhere

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agora, Inc. ( API), a pioneer and leading platform for real-time engagement APIs, today announced the launch of AI Noise Suppression, a new audio solution that removes background noise such as typing, pets, kids, coughing or room echo from meetings, leaving only the human voice. AI Noise Suppression ensures distraction-free communication, improves the quality of broadcasts and provides a more immersive audio experience.

In recent years, hybrid working has led to employees working from a variety of locations, resulting in the increasingly important need for good acoustical background conditions to support clear, high-quality and effective communications in a remote audio or video setting. Audio experiences such as background noise, echo, and sound reverberation being transmitted into meetings causes disruptions and distractions. As a result, meetings lose productivity and employees can be stressed from not being able to clearly hear what colleagues are saying.

Based on deep-learning models, Agora’s AI Noise Suppression solves these poor audio experiences by recognizing human speech and analyzing the audio feed, filtering out any background noises and enabling a crystal-clear audio output. Features include noise reduction capabilities, echo and reverberation removal, low latency, cross-platform support and global scalability. The technology is easy to integrate and enabling AI Noise Suppression only takes a few lines of code. Agora’s AI Noise Suppression is compatible across commonly used platforms such as Web, Windows, Android, MacOS/iOS, Electron, Flutter React Native and Unity.

"At Agora, we ensure sound quality is a foundational element of our technology, products and services that support communications, whether it be a work video call, virtual education, or playing games with friends," said Patrick Ferriter, Vice President of Product at Agora. “Audio is at the core of any digital experience and with AI Noise Suppression, customers can easily remove background noise from their applications and create more focused, immersive experiences for their users.”

AI Noise Suppression can be applied to improve enterprise collaboration, enhancing the clarity of voices in video calls and removing distracting sounds like keyboard noise, office conversations, and outside noise like construction.

For Livecasting and Metaverse interactions, Agora’s solution delivers presence, giving the feeling that everyone is in the same room, and eliminates sounds like feedback and echoes. AI Noise Suppression eliminates common external sounds picked up in game chat rooms, such as game sounds from speakers being picked up by a microphone and feedback from several people speaking at once.

For more information about Agora’s AI Noise Suppression, please visit: https://www.agora.io/en/products/ai-noise-suppression/.

About Agora

Agora is the leading Real-time Engagement Platform as a Service (RTE PaaS) company. Agora’s mission is to make real-time engagement ubiquitous, allowing everyone to interact with anyone, in any application, anytime and anywhere. Agora’s platform provides developers with simple, flexible and powerful application programming interfaces, or APIs, to embed real-time video and voice engagement experiences into their applications.

