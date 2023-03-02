Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM), the payment network that empowers consumers and helps merchants drive growth, today announced that the Company will participate in the following investor conferences:

On Tuesday, March 7, 2023, Libor Michalek, President, and Rob O’Hare, Senior Vice President of Finance, will participate in a fireside chat and investor meetings at the Morgan Stanley Technology Conference in San Francisco, CA. The fireside chat will begin at 8:00 AM PT.

On Tuesday, March 7, 2023, Brooke Major-Reid, Chief Capital Officer, and Zane Keller, Director of Investor Relations, will participate in investor meetings at the 2023 Truist Securities Technology, Internet & Services Conference in New York, NY.

On Tuesday, March 14, 2023, Michael Linford, Chief Financial Officer, Brooke Major-Reid, Chief Capital Officer, and Zane Keller, Director of Investor Relations, will participate in investor meetings at the Loop Capital Markets Conference in New York, NY.

On Wednesday, March 15, 2023, Michael Linford, Chief Financial Officer, and Brooke Major-Reid, Chief Capital Officer, will participate in a fireside chat and investor meetings at the Wolfe FinTech Forum in New York, NY. The fireside chat will begin at 10:50 AM PT. They will be joined by Zane Keller, Director of Investor Relations, for investor meetings.

On Tuesday, March 21, 2023, Rob O’Hare, Senior Vice President of Finance, will participate in a virtual fireside chat and investor meetings at the Bank of America Electronic Payments Symposium. The fireside chat will begin at 8:15 AM PT.

The fireside chats will be webcast live on the Company’s investor relations website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.affirm.com%2F. Replays of the webcasts will be available for a limited period of time following the conferences.

