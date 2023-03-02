Julian Lopez Joins LPL as Executive Vice President, Independent Advisor Services

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC today announced that Julian Lopez has joined the firm as executive vice president of Independent Advisor Services Relationship Management, effective February 21. He is responsible for building and leading sustainable and systematic strategies to deepen relationships with LPL’s independent advisors, empowering them to be successful. He reports to Matt Enyedi, LPL Financial managing director, Client Success, and is based in College Station, TX.

Lopez joins LPL from Charles Schwab, where, over a 22-year period, he held several leadership roles, most recently as managing director of the Relationship Management team. Prior to Schwab, Lopez worked in Business Development at CyberTrader. Julian steps into the role Angela Xavier has held since 2019 as she takes the helm of the new Client Success, Innovation and Delivery team, which will help the new Client Success organization drive the long-term loyalty and satisfaction of LPL advisors and institutions.

“Julian is a seasoned leader with a successful track record of building solid relationships with advisors and offering them the support they need to build their businesses,” said Enyedi. “He has a passion to fuel the sustained success and satisfaction of our clients, and we couldn’t be more proud to welcome him to LPL,” Enyedi said.

“I'm thrilled to join LPL and a team that has the exclusive focus of serving our growing advisor community,” Lopez said. “That client-centric approach offers a unique value proposition within the marketplace. I look forward to helping deliver on LPL’s mission to take care of advisors so they can take care of their clients.”

Lopez earned a bachelor’s degree from St. Edwards University and an Executive MBA from Texas A&M. He was awarded the 2018 Schwab Advisor Services Outstanding Leadership Award and was named in the 2012 Top 40 Under 40 by the Houston Business Journal. He holds series 7, 24, and 63 registrations.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial ( LPLA) was founded on the principle that the firm should work for the advisor, and not the other way around. Today, LPL is a leader in the markets we serve***, supporting more than 21,000 financial advisors, including advisors at approximately 1,100 enterprises and at approximately 500 registered investment advisor ("RIA") firms nationwide. We are steadfast in our commitment to the advisor-centered model and the belief that Americans deserve access to personalized guidance from a financial advisor. At LPL, independence means that advisors have the freedom they deserve to choose the business model, services, and technology resources that allow them to run their perfect practice. And they have the freedom to manage their client relationships because they know their clients best. Simply put, we take care of our advisors, so they can take care of their clients.

***Top RIA custodian (Cerulli Associates, 2020 U.S. RIA Marketplace Report). No. 1 Independent Broker-Dealer in the U.S. (Based on total revenues, Financial Planning magazine 1996-2022). Among third-party providers of brokerage services to banks and credit unions, No. 1 in AUM Growth from Financial Institutions; No. 1 in Market Share of AUM from Financial Institutions; No. 1 in Market Share of Revenue from Financial Institutions; No. 1 in Financial Institution Market Share; No. 1 in Share of Advisors (2021-2022 Kehrer Bielan Research & Consulting Annual TPM Report). Fortune 500 as of June 2021.

LPL Financial and its affiliated companies provide financial services only from the United States.

Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial LLC, an SEC-registered broker-dealer and investment advisor. Member FINRA/SIPC.

Throughout this communication, the terms “financial advisors” and “advisors” are used to refer to registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives affiliated with LPL Financial LLC.

We routinely disclose information that may be important to shareholders in the “Investor Relations” or “Press Releases” section of our website.

