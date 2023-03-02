Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE: OPAD), a leading tech-enabled platform for residential real estate, today announced that Brian Bair, Offerpad’s Chairman and CEO, will participate in a fireside chat at 10:00 am PT on Monday, March 6, 2023 at the JMP Securities Technology Conference. A live webcast will be available at https%3A%2F%2Fwsw.com%2Fwebcast%2Fjmp58%2Fopad%2F1669200. Both a live and replay of the webcast can be accessed under the Events & Presentations section of the Company’s Investor Relations website.

About Offerpad

Offerpad’s mission is to deliver the best home buying and selling experience so you can spend less time ‘real estat-ing’ and more time living. From cash offers and flexible listing options to mortgages and buyer services, Offerpad has been helping homeowners since 2015. We pair our local expertise in residential real estate with proprietary technology to put you in control of the process and help find the right solution that fits your needs. Visit Offerpad.com for more information.

