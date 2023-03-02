Today, at its 2023 Investor Day, Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust ("Choice Properties" or the "Trust") (TSX: CHP.UN) will present “Delivering Today. Building for the Future.” and provide an overview of its strategic direction and current operations. The event will consist of a series of presentations from, and panel discussions with, Choice Properties’ senior leadership team. Leaders from the Trust’s largest tenant, Loblaw Companies Limited (“Loblaw”), and majority unitholder, George Weston Limited, will also be in attendance to provide insight into their collaborative, working relationships with the Trust. A detailed agenda can be found on Choice Properties’ website at www.choicereit.ca%2Fevents-webcasts.

“We are excited for the opportunity to show our unitholders how Choice Properties is delivering results today and building for the future,”said Rael Diamond, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Trust. “Over the last five years we have proven the effectiveness of our strategy and, looking ahead, our business is well positioned to execute on our strategic framework to deliver stable and growing unitholder returns.”

Choice Properties will continue to execute on its strategic framework by:

Maintaining a market leading portfolio by maximizing value in its core asset classes of essential retail, flexible industrial, and transit-oriented mixed-use and residential; and improving portfolio quality through balanced capital recycling. Sustaining operational excellence by delivering best-in-class property operations through property management and pro-active leasing. Delivering its development pipeline by executing on near-term industrial opportunities to create one of the largest and highest-quality industrial portfolios in Canada, and by advancing its mixed-use and residential platform through planning and execution.

These strategic priorities are underpinned by the Trust’s unmatched foundation including the strategic relationship it has with Loblaw, an industry leading balance sheet, a commitment to embedding environmental and social sustainability practices across its organization, and a diverse and talented team.

Live Video Webcast

Due to limited capacity, in-person attendance is by invitation only. Interested parties may access the live video webcast of the event at Choice Properties’ website at www.choicereit.ca%2Fevents-webcasts starting at 1:30 PM EST and lasting for approximately three hours. A replay of the webcast and the related presentation materials will be available on the Trust’s website following the event.

About Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Choice Properties is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust that creates enduring value through the ownership, operation and development of high-quality commercial and residential properties.

We believe that value comes from creating spaces that improve how our tenants and communities come together to live, work, and connect. We strive to understand the needs of our tenants and manage our properties to the highest standard. We aspire to develop healthy, resilient communities through our dedication to social, economic, and environmental sustainability. In everything we do, we are guided by a shared set of values grounded in Care, Ownership, Respect and Excellence.

For more information, visit Choice Properties’ website at www.choicereit.ca and Choice Properties’ issuer profile at www.sedar.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects Choice Properties’ current expectations regarding future events, including execution of Choice Properties’ strategic framework. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Choice Properties’ control that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the factors discussed in Choice Properties’ 2022 Annual Report and current Annual Information Form. Choice Properties does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and are qualified by these cautionary statements.

