2 minutes ago
Viant+Technology+Inc. (NASDAQ: DSP), a leading people-based advertising software company, today announced an integration with Scope3, the source of truth for supply chain carbon emissions data. As the advertising community continues to seek out ways to reduce its carbon footprint and minimize its impact on the environment, Viant takes another step towards initiating industry-wide change by leveraging Scope3’s emissions measurement data to further improve the carbon footprint of its supply chain.

“The climate realities of today require real action from all of us in the advertising community,” said Tim Vanderhook, co-founder and CEO, Viant. “That is why at Viant we continue to take steps to not only reduce our own carbon footprint, but to support our customers and partners who strive to do the same.”

Viant’s Scope3 partnership marks the most recent step the company has taken to further its sustainability mission. On February 7, Viant launched Adtricity® its proprietary carbon impact reduction program aimed at supporting its clients on their sustainability journey. In addition, Viant announced its partnership with Ad+Net+Zero, the cross-industry coalition driving change and action around sustainability in the advertising industry, as a founding member. Furthermore, to curb its own carbon impact of running digital advertising campaigns, Viant also announced its commitment to being carbon neutral in energy usage by the end of 2023.

“To meet our shared goal of decarbonizing the media and ad industry, technology organizations like Viant and Scope3 need to put the right tools into the hands of media buyers,’’ said Brian O’Kelley, CEO and co-founder, Scope3. “With Viant incorporating Scope3 data directly into its platform, clients can easily understand their emissions and take action to minimize the carbon impact of each campaign.”

About Viant
Viant® (NASDAQ: DSP) is a leading advertising software company that enables marketers to plan, execute and measure omnichannel ad campaigns through a cloud-based platform. Viant’s self-service Demand Side Platform, Adelphic®, powers programmatic advertising across Connected TV, Linear TV, mobile, desktop, audio, gaming and digital out-of-home channels. As an organization committed to sustainability, Viant’s Adricity® carbon reduction program helps clients achieve their sustainability goals. In 2022, Viant was recognized as a Leader in the DSP category, earned Great Place to Work® certification, became a founding member of Ad Net Zero, and Co-Founders Tim and Chris Vanderhook were named EY Entrepreneurs of the Year. To learn more, please visit viantinc.com.

