



The uses of Aqualyte™ nanomaterial widen as regulators in the EU introduce significant new rules about PFAS contamination including PFAS products such as HVAC refrigerants

ODESSA, FL, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Dais Corporation ( DLYT, Financial) is a commercial nanotechnology company using its Aqualyte™ platform to create new product solutions shown to offer significant financial and environmental savings meeting increasing market demands. The company highlights the growth of this projected $642 billion market is driven by increased public awareness of the challenges posed by climate change and the impact of the global pandemic on buying habits.



The Aqualyte™ advanced nanomaterial platform is a disruptive technology just beginning to transform various industries by offering innovative and effective solutions to addressing a wide range of new market challenges. The materials are flexible in use and are designed to functionally replace or reduce the use of energy-consuming components and emissions in a variety of products with a focus on fresh air, efficient energy use, and clean water.

The flexibility of the company’s advanced nanomaterial lends itself to covering a wide swath of uses. As the diversity and number of the uses grow this provides a rare glimpse into the total power open to Aqualyte™.

Overall, Dais's Aqualyte™ nanotechnology has the potential to provide innovative and effective solutions for a wide range of environmental and health challenges, including the growing concern of PFAS contamination in products and manufacturing processes.

Recently the European Union introduced new rules for implementation regarding discontinuing the use of products made with PFAS contaminated water or using PFAS (“forever-chemicals”). The chemicals have been used in tens of thousands of products, including cars, foods, textiles, medical gear, windmills, refrigerant gases for HVAC and refrigeration due to their long-term resistance to extreme temperatures and corrosion.

In addition to more stringent rules regarding PFAS cleanup the EU regulation is seeking to force the discontinuation of popular HVAC refrigerant gases (a PFAS product) in coming years. The impact of a refrigerant ban on the $26.3 billion HVAC industry is high.

“Unfolding on a world stage are sizeable uses for our nanomaterial platform. The EU’s new regulations include not only newer PFAS requirements for contamination removal, it includes a ban on key refrigerants (a PFAS product). Aqualyte™ removes PFAS from contaminants to a ‘zero trace’ level and we have a line of HVAC equipment coming which does not use refrigerants. These innovations are made possible by Aqualyte™. The point is the sizeable product horizon for the nanomaterials is now coming into plain view,” said John Walsh, General Manager of Dais.

· Investors managing $8 trillion in assets in December wrote to 54 EU companies urging them to phase out use of PFAS.

· Annual health care costs from exposure to PFAS in the EU has been estimated to be 52 billion-84 billion euros ($55.72 billion-$90.01 billion).

This regulatory action highlights the importance of the company’s work with a large, multi-national conglomerate (and others) to ‘re-invent’ the heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning (HVAC) industry. No refrigerant gases are required. The features of its nanotechnology platform enable a change to the architecture, features, and function of HVAC products. Changes include lowering energy use and emissions by greater than fifty percent.

About Dais Corporation



Dais Corporation ( DLYT, Financial) produces the versatile Aqualyte™ platform of disruptive, field-proven, and industry-recognized nanomaterial and a short list of products using the platform include:



• Aqualyte™, the Company’s advanced nanomaterial platform having an impressive set of features including the extraordinarily fast and selective transport of water molecules. These features are carefully tailored to offer new or improved solutions in cross-industry markets for air, energy, food preservation, and clean water products.



• NanoClear™, a commercialized system treating contaminated industrial wastewater and providing ultra-pure potable water with higher system efficiencies at equal or better capital and operating costs than other technologies.



• ConsERV ™, a commercially available engineered energy recovery ventilator that uses stale exhaust air to precondition the temperature and moisture content of incoming fresh ventilation air, typically saving energy, reducing CO2 emissions, and allowing for equipment downsizing; and



• PolyCool™, a next-generation evaporative cooling technology that is nearing full commercialization where cooling towers and evaporative condensers in HVAC and power generation incorporate Aqualyte to reduce energy consumption and operating costs while preventing the release of dangerous microbes such as Legionella and opening new markets for reduced-maintenance evaporative cooling systems.



These products created by the Platform are focused on profitably securing the future of key resources for life, and economic stability addressing growing, diverse market needs in worldwide markets value nearing $1 trillion. Our products are revolutionary or industry changing.



Each use of the Aqualyte family of nano-structured polymers and engineered processes focuses on minimizing consumption of irreplaceable natural resources, improving the general population’s health, and ending the degradation of our environment. To learn more, please visit www.daisnano.com .



