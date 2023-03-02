CACI International Inc (NYSE%3A+CACI) announced today that it has been awarded Top Workplace USA 2023 by employee engagement technology partner Energage, LLC. This is CACI’s third consecutive year on this list.

“CACI is laser-focused on cultivating an environment where top talent can innovate, grow, and succeed,” said John+Mengucci, CACI President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our continued success as a company and our ability to deliver postive outcomes for our customers is thanks to the steadfast dedication of our employees. We are proud to have CACI’s efforts recognized as a Top Workplace USA for a third time.”

CACI’s talented workforce offers skilled expertise and creates differentiated technologies that enable customers to overcome and exceed their greatest enterprise and mission challenges. The company is committed not only to creating an outstanding experience where employees can invent their careers, but also to supporting the next generation of innovators by delivering opportunities for education, mentorship, and creativity.

Honorees are chosen based solely on employee feedback gathered through a confidential employee engagement survey, issued by Energage. Results are calculated by comparing the survey’s research-based statements, that evaluate factors such as leadership, culture, and benefits that are proven to predict high performance, against industry benchmarks.

About CACI

CACI’s approximately 22,000 talented employees are vigilant in providing the unique expertise and distinctive technology that address our customers’ greatest enterprise and mission challenges. Our culture of good character, innovation, and excellence drives our success and earns us recognition as a Fortune World's Most Admired Company. As a member of the Fortune 1000 Largest Companies, the Russell 1000 Index, and the S&P MidCap 400 Index, we consistently deliver strong shareholder value. Visit us at www.caci.com.

