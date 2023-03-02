Science 37 to Present at the Cowen 43rd Annual Health Care Conference

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Science 37 Holdings, Inc. ( SNCE), the industry-leading Metasite™, today announced the company will be participating in the upcoming Cowen 43rd Annual Health Care Conference in Boston.

Science 37’s management is scheduled to present on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 9:10 a.m. Eastern Time. Interested parties may access a live and archived webcast of the presentation on the investor relations section of the company’s website at: https://investors.science37.com.

About Science 37

Science 37 Holdings, Inc.’s ( SNCE) mission is to accelerate clinical research by enabling universal trial access for patients. As a single Metasite™ Science 37 reaches an expanded patient population beyond the traditional site and delivers the recruiting power of up to 20 sites in one with greater patient diversity. Patients gain the flexibility to participate from the comfort of their own home, at their local community provider, or at a traditional site when needed. The Science 37 Metasite is powered by a proprietary technology platform, in addition to in-house investigators, mobile nurses, and remote coordinators that drive uniform study orchestration, enabling greater compliance and high-quality data. To learn more, visit www.science37.com, or email [email protected].

Contacts:

MEDIA INQUIRIES:
Grazia Mohren
Science 37
Email: [email protected]

INVESTOR RELATIONS:
Steve Halper
LifeSci Advisors
Email: [email protected]

