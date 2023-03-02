UiPath (NYSE: PATH), a leading enterprise+automation software company, today announced that Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation, a leading Japanese pharmaceuticals company, has turned to the UiPath Business Automation Platform to improve business operational efficiency that would not have been possible with only human labor.

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma aims to create hope for anyone facing an illness. The industry continues to face challenges in developing valuable drugs that truly meet the needs of patients, which makes new drug development more difficult year by year. By introducing UiPath, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma is promoting digital technology reform in its new drug development and overall business productivity.

Since implementing UiPath in 2019, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma has created more than 500 workflows that automate various tasks. Automation has saved a total of 70,000 hours and has produced significant results in operational efficiency. However, the results are not limited to operational efficiency; it has also enabled several tasks that human labor could have yet to realize.

One such task is to contact prospective employee retirees regarding offboarding procedures. Previously, prospective retirees were contacted once every six months. However, the Human Resources (HR) Department received numerous monthly inquiries from these retirees, which increased the department’s workload. As a result, the HR team now entrusts software robots with the task of contacting retirees every month, which has not only reduced workloads, but has also drastically improved retiree satisfaction.

In the research and development field, they have also developed workflows that add value to its business operations. For example, a workflow was created to crawl academic and society websites, sending an e-mail to the individual in charge when there is updated information. Another workflow extracts necessary information from reports to support the creation of an application form that aggregates many reports prepared by researchers and submits them to the proper medical authorities.

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Provision Corporation (Headquarters: Osaka, Japan; President: Kei Goto) assumed the RPA Center of Excellence, which consolidates all administrative tasks, including pharmaceutical information, accounting, general affairs, and HR for companies under the entire Group into a single point of contact. From the beginning, in anticipation of an era of no-code/low-code development that does not use programming languages, the introduction of the system proceeded on a “self-driven” basis, where on-site employees are encouraged to identify and automate target tasks on their own.

Rob Enslin, Co-Chief Executive Officer, UiPath said, “Today’s automation goes well beyond RPA – it’s the new way of operating and the new way of innovating. To this end, we are pleased to play a key role in Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Group’s automation journey by helping them achieve operational efficiency and improve their digital capabilities. By augmenting their automation program with citizen development, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma can future-proof their business and build a hybrid human-digital workforce of the future.”

To date, the Center of Excellence has created a unique training program and has encouraged employees to participate actively. The goal is to develop a wide range of citizen developers, including those who can develop workflows and determine which operations are suitable for automation. They have also been developing and operating a new learning curriculum for training advanced developers in cooperation with UiPath. As a next step, the business is planning to further develop this program and its digital human resources, as well as create value-added operations to provide reskilling opportunities for senior personnel.

About UiPath

UiPath has a vision to deliver the Fully Automated Enterprise™, one where companies use automation to unlock their greatest potential. UiPath offers an end-to-end platform for automation, combining the leading Robotic Process Automation (RPA) solution with a full suite of capabilities that enable every organization to rapidly scale digital business operations.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230221005905/en/