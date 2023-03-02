Edgio Strengthens Edge Security with DDoS Scrubbing and Enhanced Web Application and API Protection (WAAP) Capabilities

Edgio, Inc. (Nasdaq: EGIO), the platform of choice for speed, security and simplicity at the edge, today announced significant enhancements to its Security platform enabling enterprises to better detect and respond to emerging threats while ensuring confidentiality, integrity and availability of their data and applications. These new capabilities are aimed at reducing the damage caused by the increase in severity of Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) and other sophisticated application attacks. The new DDoS scrubbing solution provides dedicated DDoS mitigation capacity that protects all protocols and direct-to-origin attacks and complements Edgio’s 250+ Tbps edge network to deliver full spectrum DDoS protection. And, new enhancements to its Web Application and API Protection (WAAP) capabilities include advanced rule customizer, outbound data leak prevention, proxy detection, enhanced configurability and region code support to help customers comply with geographical compliance rules.

“New security vulnerabilities are growing at an accelerated rate, and with this growth, it’s imperative that technology also evolve at a similarly exponential rate to stay ahead of the threats,” said Ajay Kapur, Edgio’s Chief Technology Officer. “Edgio is doing just that with these product enhancements. Our security platform continues to provide a holistic solution for our customers that can not only mitigate the largest DDoS attacks, but also ensures the protection of critical web applications and APIs.”

Key Highlights/Facts

  • DDoS attacks are on the rise. In fact, according to %3Cb%3Ethe+2022+Verizon+DBIR+%28Data+Breach+Investigations+Report%29%3C%2Fb%3E, the number one security threat is a DDoS attack (46% of attacks) - and it’s growing every year. Therefore, it’s critical to have holistic protection from the full spectrum of DDoS attacks. With the addition of DDoS scrubbing solution, Edgio is able to protect all networks and applications, including direct-to-origin network attack against non-web applications via its dedicated scrubbing capacity utilizing standard protocol such as BGP and GRE tunnel. The combination of Edgio’s Layer 3-7 DDoS protection via its 250+ Tbps with the dedicated DDoS scrubbing provides businesses with a full spectrum protection to ensure maximum resiliency and uptime of their network and applications.
  • Outbound security rules make it easier for companies to prevent attackers from causing a data breach via exploiting known vulnerabilities. Traditionally, security rules only inspect inbound requests to mitigate application attacks from the outside in. Edgio is now adding the ability for security rules to scan outbound traffic as well, which prevents sensitive data and code leakage, providing an added layer of protection for confidential customer data and preventing the client from executing malicious code. Edgio is also adding the ability to detect and block requests originating from anonymous proxies, providing additional control on the access to customers’ applications. The advanced rules customizer allows customers to control the sensitivity of individual security rules maximizing its accuracy while minimizing false positives. Enhanced configuration management enables developers to directly import and export configuration JSON via both API and UI to rapidly deploy protection for new applications.
  • Whether for compliance reasons or to prevent commerce to certain countries, Edgio enables clients to control access to their applications via advance access control rules. In the latest enhancements, Edgio is adding support for more granular regional control, down to the region or province level in its WAAP’s access rules and custom security rules, supporting ongoing compliance requirements in today’s changing geopolitical environment.

Edgio's mission is to help businesses protect their web applications and data through a holistic approach to security that also improves speed and reliability. Its advanced security solutions offer full-spectrum network and application DDoS protection, advanced web application and API protection (WAAP) with Dual+WAAP Mode, and enterprise-grade bot management. For more information on Edgio’s security offerings, click here.

