WESTMINSTER, Colo., Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZimVie Inc. ( ZIMV), a global life sciences leader in the dental and spine markets, today announced the launch of the RealGUIDE™ CAD and FULL SUITE modules, the latest innovations within ZimVie’s digital dentistry software platform. The CAD (computer-aided design) module introduces advanced software for restorative design and manufacturing, allowing for detailed and sophisticated implant and tooth restoration. The FULL SUITE module ties the CAD module to RealGUIDE’s existing Plan, App, and Guide modules, creating a seamless workflow across the ZimVie digital dentistry platform, providing a one-stop solution for a user's surgical and restorative design needs.

The RealGUIDE CAD module and FULL SUITE offering will make its customer debut tomorrow at LMT Lab Day in Chicago, Illinois, and will be introduced to the European market next month at the International Dental Show (IDS) in Cologne, Germany.

The new CAD module dramatically simplifies the restorative digital workflows by providing solutions for all restorative indications in a single software environment. The module guides users through a new seamless user interface with intuitive icons and wizards, allowing users to start with a generic restoration and specify further details during design. This, together with proprietary new free-form tools, gives users the freedom to visualize and modify a design in ways analogous to traditional dental tools. Even the most complex dental structures can be modeled in a single approach. In addition, RealGUIDE is cloud-licensed, eliminating users’ need for owning and managing physical software dongles.



“The release of our CAD module and its integration with our FULL SUITE marks a turning point for digital dentistry,” said Indraneel Kanaglekar, SVP and President of ZimVie Dental. “Our digital platform helps users streamline dental practices and labs of all sizes, which can help contribute to successful patient outcomes and provide the foundation for future digital workflow innovations in the ZimVie dental portfolio.”

The FULL SUITE offering combines the CAD, Plan, App, and Guide modules within a single environment, together forming a completely integrated system that includes collaborative implant planning, guided surgery, and restorative design. This is the only solution involving the full digital dentistry team through cloud and mobile technology, providing immediate loading management from the creation of the digital wax-up to the definitive prosthesis.

The introduction of the RealGUIDE™ CAD module and FULL SUITE offering follows the launch of the RealGUIDE Sandbox™ feature first introduced in June 2022 — an impactful tool used to simplify workflows and create customized environments with individual protocols and libraries. Sandbox technology is an integrated “mesh editor” that allows users to easily design objects, customize prostheses, generate geometric primitives, and more.

For more information on ZimVie Dental implants, suite of connected solutions, and continuing education, please visit https://www.zimvie.com/en/dental/digital-solutions.html.

About ZimVie

ZimVie is a global life sciences leader in the dental and spine markets that develops, manufactures, and delivers a comprehensive portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat a wide range of spine pathologies and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures. The company was founded in March 2022 as an independent, publicly traded spin-off of the Dental and Spine business units of Zimmer Biomet to breathe new life, dedicated energy, and strategic focus to its portfolio of trusted brands and products. From its headquarters in Westminster, Colorado, and additional facilities around the globe, the company serves customers in over 70 countries worldwide with a robust offering of dental and spine solutions including differentiated product platforms supported by extensive clinical evidence. For more information about ZimVie, please visit us at www.ZimVie.com . Follow @ZimVie on Twitter , Facebook , LinkedIn , or Instagram .

