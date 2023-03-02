Evolv Technology (NASDAQ: EVLV), the leader in AI based-weapons detection security screening, today announced its partnership with the Lyric Opera of Chicago, one of the world’s greatest opera companies.

Known for delivering thought-provoking and relevant programming to the Chicago community, Lyric Opera has now added the state-of-the-art Evolv Express® screening solution to help keep patrons safe in a positive, noninvasive, and welcoming manner. Unlike metal detectors, Evolv Express uses powerful sensor technology with artificial intelligence (AI) to provide safer, more accurate threat detection at unprecedented volume and speed, enabling guests to get to their seats promptly without added disruption or anxiety at the entrance. Express distinguishes between weapons and everyday items, such as cell phones and keys, so people do not need to always empty their pockets and bags or wait in long lines at security. In addition to opera performances, the Lyric Opera is home to the Joffrey Ballet as well as musicals and welcomes approximately 100,000 people each season.

With anxiety around gun violence escalating, not only in Chicago, but nationally, Lyric Opera was seeking ways to enhance security without sacrificing the experience of its established and newer audiences. Full house performances can mean upwards of over a thousand patrons entering the theater prior to each show’s start time. With Express, Lyric Opera is now able to screen 1,600 of guests in less than 30 minutes. Patrons pass through security fast enough that those arriving shortly before curtains open have the ability to get to their seats on time.

“The safety of our audiences, performers and staff is the top priority for us,” said John Yelen, senior director of facilities for Lyric Opera House of Chicago. “We considered other options, such as walkthrough magnetometers and hand-held wands, for primary security screening, but they simply weren’t a fit. We are committed to providing best-in-class experiences for our guests from the moment they walk through the door to moment they sit down to experience the acclaimed talent that graces our stage. From a security standpoint, the Evolv Express met that requirement.”

“People should be transformed when they attend the theater and not consumed with anxiety about gun violence or frustration from a cumbersome security experience,” said Peter George, CEO of Evolv Technology. “We are delighted to welcome Lyric Opera into our community of venues partnering with Evolv to help make the places where people gather safer.”

Lyric Opera joins hundreds of venues around the country turning to Evolv to help make their venues safer without compromising experience, including theme parks, stadiums, schools and hospitals. Notable performing arts venues partnering with Evolv include the Indianapolis+Symphony+Orchestra, New York City’s iconic Lincoln+Center, and the Denver+Performing+Arts+Complex, among others.

About Evolv Technology

Evolv Technology (NASDAQ: EVLV) is transforming human security to make a safer, faster, and better experience for the world’s most iconic venues and companies as well as schools, hospitals, and public spaces, using industry leading artificial intelligence (AI)-powered weapons detection and analytics. Its mission is to transform security to create a safer world to work, learn, and play. Evolv has digitally transformed the gateways in places where people gather by enabling seamless integration combined with powerful analytics and insights. Evolv’s advanced systems have scanned more than 425 million people, second only to the Department of Homeland Security’s Transportation Security Administration (TSA) in the United States. Evolv has been awarded the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) SAFETY Act Designation as a Qualified Anti-Terrorism Technology (QATT) as well as the Security Industry Association (SIA) New Products and Solutions (NPS) Award in the Law Enforcement/Public Safety/Guarding Systems category. Evolv Technology®, Evolv Express®, Evolv Insights®, and Evolv Cortex AI® are registered trademarks of Evolv Technologies, Inc. in the United States and other jurisdictions. For more information, visit https%3A%2F%2Fevolvtechnology.com.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking” statements and information, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that relate to our current expectations and views of future events. In some cases, these forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, some of which are beyond our control. In addition, these forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to future events or our Company’s performance and are not a guarantee of future performance. Actual outcomes may differ materially from the information contained in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including, without limitation, the risk factors set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended on December 31, 2021, that was filed with the SEC on March 28, 2022, as may be updated in other filings we make with the SEC, including our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended on September 30, 2022 that was filed with the SEC on November 9, 2022. These statements reflect management’s current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee that future results, levels of activity, performance and events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or will occur. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230223005313/en/