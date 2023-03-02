ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CHPT), a leading electric vehicle (EV) charging network, and Fisker, Inc. (NYSE: FSR) ("Fisker"), driven by a mission to create the world's most emotional and sustainable electric vehicles, today announced an agreement to enhance the driver experience and provide seamless charging access wherever and whenever Fisker Ocean drivers need it.

“Fisker, as a born electric car company without the constraints of the fossil fuel era, continues to push the envelope of design,” said Pasquale Romano, CEO, ChargePoint.

The ChargePoint network includes more than 210,000 active ports under management, with over 16,700 DC fast charge ports and over 400,000 roaming ports in North America, making it easy to find reliable charging. The two companies intend to make it easy for drivers to access ChargePoint’s industry-leading network of Level 2 and DC fast chargers, and roaming partner stations, which together encompass more than 80% of public charging spots in North America. Through the ChargePoint mobile app, drivers can quickly and conveniently find, use, and pay for charging enabled by ChargePoint's charging network. ChargePoint’s mobile app also gives drivers the ability to track and view all of their home and public charging data in one place.

"The minute they get their new Fisker Ocean, our owners need convenient and easy-to-locate public charge stations, a quick, easy experience when using a public charger, and super-simple payment options. Together with ChargePoint, we are providing a class-leading public charging option for Fisker owners at delivery," Chairman and CEO Henrik Fisker said. "ChargePoint is a leading charging network in North America, and their commitment to sustainable mobility makes the partnership a perfect fit for our customers and our business."

The scale of the ChargePoint network is generating a positive environmental impact. With over five billion electric miles driven to date, drivers have avoided over 200 million gallons of gasoline, and over 940,000 metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint is creating a new fueling network to move people and goods on electricity. Since 2007, ChargePoint has been committed to making it easy for businesses and drivers to go electric with one of the largest EV charging networks and a comprehensive portfolio of charging solutions. The ChargePoint cloud subscription platform and software-defined charging hardware are designed to include options for every charging scenario from home and multifamily to workplace, parking, hospitality, retail, and transport fleets of all types. Today, one ChargePoint account provides access to hundreds of thousands of places to charge in North America and Europe. To date, more than 145 million charging sessions have been delivered, with drivers plugging into the ChargePoint network on average every second. For more information, visit the ChargePoint+pressroom, the ChargePoint+Investor+Relations site, or contact the ChargePoint North American or European press offices or Investor Relations.

