Neuronetics Expands NeuroStar® Advanced Therapy's Proprietary TrakStar® Platform

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Company Launches a New Educational Campaign For Providers

MALVERN, Pa., Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neuronetics, Inc. ( STIM), a commercial stage medical technology company focused on designing, developing, and marketing products that improve the quality of life for patients who suffer from neurohealth disorders, announced its first of several TrakStar® Patient Data Management System software releases this year. In conjunction, the Company is launching a new educational campaign called “Get There FASTER with TrakStar,” which will encourage current and new NeuroStar providers to unlock all the potential features of TrakStar.

“It’s vitally important for providers to help their patients access treatment as soon as possible when they need it. TrakStar is the only tool of its kind that allows NeuroStar providers to seamlessly connect with and manage patients throughout their treatment process,” stated Cory Anderson, VP of R&D and Clinical. “As we continue to invest in TrakStar this year, the new campaign will highlight the current and future benefits it brings to our NeuroStar providers and their patients.”

The TrakStar enhancements include a new electronic Benefits Investigation (BI) process used to determine patient’s coverage and deductible before starting treatment. The enhancements add new features allowing customers to receive a new report when benefits renew, submit a BI for an existing patient returning for a subsequent round of treatment, and resubmit a BI if existing patients have a change in coverage. Practices will also have the option to send patients automated personal health questionnaires like the PHQ-9 and GAD-7 throughout the treatment in one message, securing their scores automatically in TrakStar and making it effortless to measure and quantify the patient’s individual outcomes.

“As I’ve embraced all that TrakStar can do and the ways it can help decrease my workload and increase my contact with past, current, and potential patients, I’m on board,” said Evie Jacobs, LCSW, Program Director at Indianapolis TMS. “I believe all practices can benefit and grow if they use TrakStar to its full potential.”

TrakStar is a proprietary, HIPAA-compliant patient data management and reporting system designed specifically to support NeuroStar TMS practices. The educational campaign is now live, and TrakStar updates are available now for all NeuroStar providers. For more information about NeuroStar, please visit neurostar.com.

About Neuronetics
Neuronetics, Inc. believes that mental health is as important as physical health. As a global leader in neuroscience, Neuronetics is redefining patient and physician expectations with its NeuroStar Advanced Therapy for Mental Health. NeuroStar is a non-drug, noninvasive treatment that can improve the quality of life for people suffering from neurohealth conditions when traditional medication hasn’t helped. NeuroStar is FDA-cleared for adults with major depressive disorder (MDD), as an adjunct for adults with obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), and to decrease anxiety symptoms in adult patients with MDD that may exhibit comorbid anxiety symptoms (anxious depression). NeuroStar Advanced Therapy is the leading transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) treatment for MDD in adults with over 5 million treatments delivered. NeuroStar is backed by the largest clinical data set of any TMS system for depression, including the world’s largest depression Outcomes Registry. Neuronetics is committed to transforming lives by offering an exceptional treatment that produces extraordinary results. For safety and prescribing information, www.neurostar.com.

Media Contact:
EvolveMKD
646.517.4220
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODc1Mzk2MCM1NDIyMDg0IzIxMTA0NDA=
Neuronetics.png

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.